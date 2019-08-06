DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Lower sales and additional investments limit growth and profitability. Positive momentum expected for market and sales in the second half of the year.



06.08.2019 / 07:25

PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum: Lower sales and additional investments limit growth and profitability. Positive momentum expected for market and sales in the second half of the year.

- Sales of EUR 311.1 million 8.0% lower than in the previous year

- EBIT amounted to EUR 32.8 million

- EBIT margin reached 10.6%

- Order intake amounted to EUR 293.7 million

- Outlook confirmed: sales of EUR 640 to 660 million and EBIT margin of 11% to 14%

Asslar, Germany, August 6, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, was not able to reach the previous year's record sales in the first half of 2019. Sales decreased by 8.0% to EUR 311.1 million. The main reason for this was sustained weakness in demand, particularly in the semiconductor and coating market segments. However, the analytics, industry, and research & development (R&D) market segments exhibited continued growth momentum.

The gross profit declined by 9.6% to EUR 109.0 million. The gross margin reached 35.0%. EBIT of EUR 32.8 million in the first half of the year was 31.2% below the previous year's figure. Diminishing economies of scale from manufacturing costs through weaker sales and an expanded cost basis due to additional investments to implement the Group's growth strategy limited the EBIT margin to 10.6%. Foreign currency effects were another negative factor. At EUR 293.7 million, order intake was down 20.2% compared to the first half of the previous year (EUR 368.0 million). The book-to-bill ratio - the ratio of order intake to sales - came to 0.94 (previous year: 1.09).

Overview of key figures:

H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Sales EUR 311.1 million EUR 338.2 million -8.0% EBIT EUR 32.8 million EUR 47.8 million -31.2% Net result EUR 23.3 million EUR 34.4 million -32.2% Earnings per share EUR 2.36 EUR 3.48 -32.2% Order intake EUR 293.7 million EUR 368.0 million -20.2%

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Sales EUR 157.4 million EUR 167.8 million -6.2% EBIT EUR 14.7 million EUR 20.3 million -27.6% Net result EUR 10.4 million EUR 14.6 million -28.7% Earnings per share EUR 1.06 EUR 1.48 -28.4% Order backlog EUR 127.5 million EUR 157.2 million -18.9%



Nathalie Benedikt, CFO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, comments on the results: "The first half of the year went largely as expected, whereby the EBIT margin was exposed to further pressure from the implementation of our growth strategy. We are proceeding with our investments as planned. Volumes of more than EUR 50 million have been approved for 2019, most of which will be realized in the second half of the year."



Sales development remained subdued in all regions. In Europe, sales declined by 4.2% to EUR 114.9 million. Sales in Asia decreased by 14.8% to EUR 113.4 million. In North and South America, sales decreased by 2.8% to EUR 82.7 million.

Turbopumps and service show positive development

Sales of turbopumps could be further increased to EUR 96.1 million. Turbopumps were once again a key product, contributing a 30.9% share of total sales. Sales from services rose to EUR 55.7 million. This increased the share of the service business in total sales to 17.9%. In the project-oriented systems business, sales increased by 5.4% from the previous year to EUR 8.9 million. Sales of instruments and components decreased by 12.9% to EUR 87.2 million. With a sales volume of EUR 63.2 million, backing pumps recorded a decline of 21.6% compared to the previous year.

Growth in industry, analytics and R&D

Sales in the industry market segment, with customers from the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, increased by 16.0% to EUR 70.9 million. With a share of 22.8%, industry is the second-largest customer market. In the analytics market, sales increased by 5.7% to EUR 61.0 million. With a share of 19.6% in total sales, the analytics business has once again gained importance. Sales in the research & development market segment rose by 8.2% to EUR 31.9 million which increased its share of total sales to 10.2%. With a volume of EUR 103.8 million, the semiconductor market recorded a decline of 23.7% as a result of weak demand. The market's 33.4% share of total sales declined by 6.8%-points. Sales in the coating market fell by 19.2% to EUR 43.5 million so that the share of total sales declined to 14.0%.

Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, is looking optimistically toward the second half of 2019: "For the coming months I assume an increase in demand, confirming our expectation for sales growth in the second half of the year. The strategic cooperation with the Busch Group creates additional momentum. Working groups consisting of specialists from both companies are currently developing measures for the best possible realization of synergies. The results will be presented to the Group Business Committee, an advisory and decision-making body consisting of the Management Board members of both companies, this year. "

Pfeiffer Vacuum expects demand to increase in the second half of the year. The Management Board confirms the outlook for sales that was specified in mid-July of EUR 640 to 660 million, and an EBIT margin of 11% to 14% for 2019 as a whole.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coatings and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide today. The Company employs approximately 3,200 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 8 manufacturing sites worldwide.



Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three month ended June 30, Six month ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 in KEUR in KEUR in KEUR in KEUR Net sales 157,375 167,791 311,108 338,212 Cost of Sales -104,040 -111,564 -202,104 -217,583 Gross Profit 53,335 56,227 109,004 120,629 Selling and marketing expenses -18,255 -17,816 -36,302 -35,350 General and administrative expenses -13,127 -13,210 -26,327 -25,762 Research and development expenses -7,301 -7,223 -14,812 -14,050 Other operating income 1,307 3,419 3,485 5,402 Other operating expenses -1,257 -1,100 -2,203 -3,116 Operating profit 14,702 20,297 32,845 47,753 Financial expenses -221 -153 -443 -346 Financial income 26 73 62 135 Earnings before taxes 14,507 20,217 32,464 47,542 Income taxes -4,091 -5,600 -9,155 -13,169 Net Income 10,416 14,617 23,309 34,373 Earnings per share (in EUR): Basic 1.06 1.48 2.36 3.48 Diluted 1.06 1.48 2.36 3.48

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 in kEUR in kEUR Assets Intangible assets 108,096 109,460 Property, plant and equipment 147,461 126,143 Investment properties 412 424 Other financial assets 3,627 4,282 Other assets 1,243 3,200 Deferred tax assets 27,520 24,895 Total non-current assets 288,359 268,404 Inventories 143,561 133,191 Trade accounts receivable 82,668 92,164 Contract assets 332 298 Income tax receivables 3,961 3,726 Prepaid expenses 5,793 3,504 Other financial assets 314 609 Other accounts receivable 10,722 13,884 Cash and cash equivalents 93,359 108,380 Total current assets 340,710 355,756 Total assets 629,069 624,160 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 279,504 278,891 Other equity components -34,710 -28,172 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 366,300 372,225 Financial liabilities 70,934 60,182 Provisions for pensions 65,137 55,638 Deferred tax liabilities 4,572 4,638 Contract liabilities 395 630 Total non-current liabilities 141,038 121,088 Trade accounts payable 35,327 38,054 Contract liabilities 15,913 18,271 Other accounts payable 26,041 25,740 Provisions 37,051 41,626 Income tax liabilities 3,523 7,061 Financial liabilities 3,876 95 Total current liabilities 121,731 130,847 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 629,069 624,160