DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum benefits from strong semiconductor business in challenging overall environment during H1 2020



04.08.2020 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum benefits from strong semiconductor business in challenging overall environment during H1 2020

- Sales of EUR 301.9 million, down 3.0% from the previous year

- Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 19.5 million and EBIT margin of 6.5%

- Order intake of EUR 316.6 million, up 7.8% compared to previous year

Asslar, August 4, 2020. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced consolidated results for the first half of 2020.

Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the first six months 2020 declined slightly by 3.0% to EUR 301.9 million compared to the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 311.1 million), primarily driven by lower sales in the coating, analytics, industry and R&D markets, offset by a strong performance in the semiconductor market. Sales in the semiconductor and coating market combined increased by 7.6% to EUR 158.5 million (H1 2019: 147.3 million) whereas sales in the industry, analytics and R&D market segments decreased by 12.5% to EUR 143.4 million (H1 2019: 163.8 million).

The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 19.5 million represents a decrease by 40.5% compared to the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 32.8 million). The EBIT margin reached 6.5% (H1 2019: 10.6%). The year-over-year decline in EBIT was primarily a result of the decrease in sales, productivity losses through COVID-19 and due to changes in sales mix. In addition, increased expenses to drive market share growth and to improve the EBIT margin to 20% by 2025 as outlined in the Company's growth strategy had a negative effect on the operating performance.

The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at 1.05 for the first half of the year 2020. The order intake was strong despite COVID-19 and reached EUR 316.6 million, up 7.8% compared to first half of 2019. At the end of the second quarter 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 125.4 million, roughly stable compared to the previous year (June 30, 2019: EUR 127.5 million).

"Our results for the first half of 2020 were particularly impacted by COVID-19 and the global recession in the second quarter 2020," says Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "However, we are operating in the very attractive growth market of high-vacuum applications, have leading technology, a broad customer base and committed employees. This positions us well in an overall challenging market environment."

Nathalie Benedikt, CFO comments: "Pfeiffer Vacuum is in a strong financial position. This provides the foundation for our commitment to execute our strategy to drive market share gains and operational efficiencies. However, it is essential that we remain agile and make adjustments where needed, particularly in the current market environment."



Overview of key figures:

H1/2020 H1/2019 Change Sales ? 301.9 million ? 311.1 million - 3.0% EBIT ? 19.5 million ? 32.8 million - 40.5% Net income ? 13.5 million ? 23.3 million - 41.9% Earnings per share ? 1.37 ? 2.36 - 41.9% Order intake ? 316.6 million ? 293.7 million + 7.8% Q2/2020 Q2/2019 Change Sales ? 148.5 million ? 157.4 million - 5.6% EBIT ? 6.7 million ? 14.7 million - 54.2% Net income ? 4.7 million ? 10.4 million - 55.1% Earnings per share ? 0.47 ? 1.06 - 55.7% Order intake ? 143.7 million ? 144.9 million - 0.8% Order backlog ? 125.4 million ? 127.5 million - 1.6%

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, Pfeiffer Vacuum in the Americas achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 2.2% to EUR 84.5 million for the first half 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 82.7 million) driven by sales to semiconductor customers. Europe showed a decrease of 5.4% to EUR 108.7 million (H1 2019: EUR 114.9 million). Sales in Asia declined by 4.3% to EUR 108.6 million (H1 2019: EUR 113.4 million), mainly related to market conditions in the coating market.

The gross profit for the first half of 2020 was EUR 102.6 million (H1 2019: EUR 109.0 million). The year-over-year decline is due to negative economies of scale related to sales declines, sales mix and productivity impact related to COVID-19 measures.

Net income declined to EUR 13.5 million (H1 2019: EUR 23.3 million) representing earnings per share of EUR 1.37 (H1 2019: EUR 2.36).



Balance sheet and cash-flow

As of June 30, 2020, Pfeiffer Vacuum maintained its solid financial position. Total assets at the end of second quarter 2020 were EUR 657.2 million down slightly from year-end 2019 (December 31, 2019: EUR 659.6 million). Cash and cash equivalent were EUR 106.4 million (December 31, 2019: EUR 112.0 million) and the Company is net debt free from a financial liability perspective. The equity ratio was at 59.6%, unchanged from the year-end 2019 (December 31, 2019: 59.6%).



Outlook

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, Pfeiffer Vacuum remains unable to make a reliable forecast. Critical semiconductor customers currently remain committed to their expansion. However, economic activity in other markets served has declined. Therefore, the Company does not expect improvements in sales or operating results in the second half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2020.



Contact

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Investor Relations

Heide Erickson

T +49 6441 802 1360

Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.



For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 in K? in K? in K? in K? Net sales 148,526 157,375 301,854 311,108 Cost of sales -99,163 -104,040 -199,219 -202,104 Gross profit 49,363 53,335 102,635 109,004 Selling and marketing expenses -18,067 -18,255 -36,100 -36,302 General and administrative expenses -15,441 -13,127 -30,759 -26,327 Research and development expenses -9,820 -7,301 -17,519 -14,812 Other operating income 1,924 1,307 4,645 3,485 Other operating expenses -1,228 -1,257 -3,354 -2,203 Operating profit 6,731 14,702 19,548 32,845 Financial expenses -222 -221 -453 -443 Financial income 55 26 94 62 Earnings before taxes 6,564 14,507 19,189 32,464 Income taxes -1,888 -4,091 -5,658 -9,155 Net income 4,676 10,416 13,531 23,309 Earnings per share (in ?): Basic 0.47 1.06 1.37 2.36 Diluted 0.47 1.06 1.37 2.36 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 in K? in K? Assets Intangible assets 113,438 112,244 Property, plant and equipment 153,496 154,701 Investment properties 388 400 Other financial assets 1,689 4,031 Contract assets 216 - Other assets 624 2,034 Deferred tax assets 27,709 27,377 Total non-current assets 297,560 300,787 Inventories 136,713 128,484 Trade accounts receivable 88,619 87,867 Contract assets 2,758 2,860 Income tax receivables 4,134 9,962 Prepaid expenses 6,643 4,308 Other financial assets 2,987 3,161 Other accounts receivable 11,361 10,166 Cash and cash equivalents 106,385 111,980 Total current assets 359,600 358,788 Total assets 657,160 659,575 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 305,748 304,552 Other equity components -35,668 -32,613 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 391,586 393,445 Financial liabilities 68,724 69,729 Provisions for pensions 66,449 64,103 Deferred tax liabilities 4,690 5,041 Contract liabilities 834 584 Total non-current liabilities 140,697 139,457 Trade accounts payable 39,538 41,137 Contract liabilities 15,159 12,259 Other accounts payable 26,746 23,406 Provisions 38,296 38,735 Income tax liabilities 1,831 7,248 Financial liabilities 3,307 3,888 Total current liabilities 124,877 126,673 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 657,160 659,575