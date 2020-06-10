Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Supervisory Board adopts new Management Board and expanded management structure and appoints new Chief Executive Officer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Asslar, June 10, 2020. The Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has resolved to change the Management Board and expanded management structure effective January 1, 2021. In the future, also taking into consideration the existing Relationship Agreement with the Busch Group, the Management Board will consist of only two persons, namely a Chief Executive Officer (who will also serve as Chairperson of the Management Board) and a Chief Operating Officer. The Management Board will in future be supported in its management by a newly formed Group Executive Committee, which in addition to the members of the Management Board will include in particular the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Sales Officer and the Chief Technology Officer.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Dr Britta Giesen as a new member of the Management Board as of October 1, 2020. She is the designated Chairwoman of the Management Board and will take over this function from the current Chairman of the Management Board Dr Eric Taberlet, who will retire on January 1, 2021. Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, currently a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company by mutual agreement upon the regular termination of her appointment at the end of the year.

Contact:Heide EricksonPfeiffer Vacuum Technology AGBerliner Strasse 4335614 AsslarT +49 6441 802-1360M +49 162 2022573F +49 6441 802-1365heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.dewww.pfeiffer-vacuum.com