Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Supervisory Board adopts new Management Board and expanded management structure and appoints new Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Supervisory Board adopts new Management Board and expanded management structure and appoints new Chief Executive Officer

10-Jun-2020 / 12:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Supervisory Board adopts new Management Board and expanded management structure and appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Asslar, June 10, 2020. The Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has resolved to change the Management Board and expanded management structure effective January 1, 2021. In the future, also taking into consideration the existing Relationship Agreement with the Busch Group, the Management Board will consist of only two persons, namely a Chief Executive Officer (who will also serve as Chairperson of the Management Board) and a Chief Operating Officer. The Management Board will in future be supported in its management by a newly formed Group Executive Committee, which in addition to the members of the Management Board will include in particular the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Sales Officer and the Chief Technology Officer.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Dr Britta Giesen as a new member of the Management Board as of October 1, 2020. She is the designated Chairwoman of the Management Board and will take over this function from the current Chairman of the Management Board Dr Eric Taberlet, who will retire on January 1, 2021. Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, currently a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company by mutual agreement upon the regular termination of her appointment at the end of the year.

Contact:
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
F +49 6441 802 1365
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de




Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1066877

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1066877  10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1066877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
06:25aPFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : Supervisory Board adopts new Management Board an..
EQ
06/05PFEIFFER VACUUM : Kepler Chevreux gives a Sell rating
MD
05/21PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14PFEIFFER VACUUM : Gets a Sell rating from Independant Research
MD
05/13PFEIFFER VACUUM : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
05/06PFEIFFER VACUUM : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/05PFEIFFER VACUUM : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/05PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : Pfeiffer Vacuum reports strong first quarter 202..
EQ
04/22PFEIFFER VACUUM : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/21PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 616 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 1 518 M 1 725 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 298
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 130,00 €
Last Close Price 153,80 €
Spread / Highest target -8,97%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Taberlet Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Benedikt Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich von Hülsen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-3.27%1 725
ATLAS COPCO AB1.20%48 332
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.52%41 981
FANUC CORPORATION2.71%37 181
SMC CORPORATION11.73%34 696
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.17%25 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group