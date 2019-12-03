Log in
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Wolfgang Ehrk named Chief Operations Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

0
12/03/2019 | 01:25am EST

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Wolfgang Ehrk named Chief Operations Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
03.12.2019 / 07:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Wolfgang Ehrk named Chief Operations Officer of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG


Asslar, Germany, December 03, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced that the Supervisory Board named Wolfgang Ehrk a member of the Management Board and new Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, effective January 1, 2020.

As COO, Mr. Ehrk will be responsible for the areas of Continuous Improvement, Global Operations, Procurement, Quality and EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) as well as Supply Chain.

Most recently, Mr. Ehrk worked as COO for CHIRON Group, an international manufacturer of CNC controlled vertical processing and turning centers. Until 2016, he had a 26-year career with Leybold GmbH, a vacuum technology manufacturer, in multiple management and leadership positions, including about 8 years as COO.

"Mr. Ehrk is well prepared to lead our global operations due to his lengthy experience in the vacuum technology market and his comprehensive expertise. With him, we aim to drive our strategy to gain market share and improve our operating efficiencies," says Ayla Busch, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de


About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coatings and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,200 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com


03.12.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 926621

 
End of News DGAP News Service

926621  03.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=926621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
