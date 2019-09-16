Pfenex to Present at the Cantor Healthcare Conference
09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX), a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, today announced that Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Cantor Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3rd, taking place at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City, October 2nd through 4th.
Cantor Healthcare Conference
Date:
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Time:
10:05 a.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive from the Investors Section of Pfenex's website at www.pfenex.com.
About Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Pfenex also uses its Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.