Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pferdewetten.de AG    EMH1   DE000A1K0409

PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG (EMH1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: pferdewetten.de AG
pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2018 / 21:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Direktorium für Vollblutzucht und Rennen e.V. Köln
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
DVR Wettbetriebs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.13 % 0.00 % 5.13 % 4,324,251
Previous notification 3.65 % 0.00 % 3.65 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0409 0 221,882 0.00 % 5.13 %
Total 221,882 5.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Direktorium für Vollblutzucht und Rennen e.V. % % %
DVR Wirtschaftsdienste und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
DVR Wettbetriebs GmbH 5.13 % % 5.13 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


14.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714373  14.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG
09:15pPFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
08/03PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
08/03PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/02PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
01/29PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
01/29PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
More news
Chart PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG
Duration : Period :
pferdewetten.de AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Hofer Chief Executive Officer
Markus Alexander Knoss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sergej Lychak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten Member-Supervisory Board
Jochen Dickinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG-12.51%55
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-2.36%53 466
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.79%38 860
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.32%31 836
WYNN RESORTS-12.21%16 136
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-13.57%15 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.