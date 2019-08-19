pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to § 50 WpHG

Düsseldorf

WKN A1K040 / ISIN DE000A1K0409

Notification of the conversion of no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered shares and the conversion of the stock market listing

ISIN DE000A1K0409 (old) / WKN A1K040 (old)

ISIN DE000A2YN777 (new) / WKN A2YN77 (new)

On 21 May 2019, the Annual General Meeting of pferdewetten.de AG, Düsseldorf,

Germany, resolved under agenda item 7 to convert its no-par value bearer

shares to no-par value registered shares and to make the respective

amendments to its Articles of Association.

These amendments to the Articles of Association were entered in the

Company's commercial register at Düsseldorf District Court (HRB 66533) with

effect from 23 July 2019. The Company's share capital amounting to

4,324,251 euros is now divided into 4,324,251 no-par value registered

shares.

The last trading day for the no-par value bearer shares will be 11 September

2019. Any open orders on the stock exchange that have not been executed by

11 September 2019 will be cancelled as a result of the conversion. As of 12

September 2019, pferdewetten.de AG shares will be traded as no-par value

registered shares under the new ISIN DE000A2YN777.

The conversion of the custodian account to no-par value registered shares

will take place on the evening of 13 September 2019 (record date). For this

purpose, any shares held in custodian accounts at financial institutions

will be converted from no-par value bearer shares of pferdewetten.de AG

to no-par value registered shares of pferdewetten.de AG, in each case at

a ratio of 1:1. As of 16 September 2019 (payment date), the shares will be

recorded as no-par value registered shares under the new ISIN.

The share capital divided into no-par value registered shares will be

securitised in one global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking

AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Company's shareholders will participate

in the shares held in collective safe custody at Clearstream Banking AG in

proportion to their shareholding as co-owners.

In the case of registered shares, only those shareholders entered in the

share register as registered shareholders are considered by the Company to

be shareholders. Consequently, only those shareholders entered in the

Company's share register as shareholders are authorised to participate in

and to exercise their voting rights at shareholders' meetings. Shareholders

are required to disclose the following to the Company in order to qualify

for entry in the share register: in the case of natural persons, name,

address and date of birth; in the case of legal persons, name,

organisational address and registered office, and in all cases the number

of pferdewetten.de AG shares held as well as an e-mail address, if

available. The legal status of a shareholder is not affected by the

conversion from no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered

shares, provided the shareholder is listed in the share register. The

proportion of the shareholder's ownership in the Company and his or her

share-related rights also remain unchanged.

Additionally, the shareholder's right to sell his or her shares will be

neither restricted nor impeded. In particular, Company consent is not

required for the transfer of registered shares of pferdewetten.de AG.

The settlement agent is:

Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Göppingen, Germany

The conversion from no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered

shares should be free of charge to shareholders.