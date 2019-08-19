pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to § 50 WpHG
Düsseldorf
WKN A1K040 / ISIN DE000A1K0409
Notification of the conversion of no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered shares and the conversion of the stock market listing
ISIN DE000A1K0409 (old) / WKN A1K040 (old)
ISIN DE000A2YN777 (new) / WKN A2YN77 (new)
On 21 May 2019, the Annual General Meeting of pferdewetten.de AG, Düsseldorf,
Germany, resolved under agenda item 7 to convert its no-par value bearer
shares to no-par value registered shares and to make the respective
amendments to its Articles of Association.
These amendments to the Articles of Association were entered in the
Company's commercial register at Düsseldorf District Court (HRB 66533) with
effect from 23 July 2019. The Company's share capital amounting to
4,324,251 euros is now divided into 4,324,251 no-par value registered
shares.
The last trading day for the no-par value bearer shares will be 11 September
2019. Any open orders on the stock exchange that have not been executed by
11 September 2019 will be cancelled as a result of the conversion. As of 12
September 2019, pferdewetten.de AG shares will be traded as no-par value
registered shares under the new ISIN DE000A2YN777.
The conversion of the custodian account to no-par value registered shares
will take place on the evening of 13 September 2019 (record date). For this
purpose, any shares held in custodian accounts at financial institutions
will be converted from no-par value bearer shares of pferdewetten.de AG
to no-par value registered shares of pferdewetten.de AG, in each case at
a ratio of 1:1. As of 16 September 2019 (payment date), the shares will be
recorded as no-par value registered shares under the new ISIN.
The share capital divided into no-par value registered shares will be
securitised in one global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking
AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Company's shareholders will participate
in the shares held in collective safe custody at Clearstream Banking AG in
proportion to their shareholding as co-owners.
In the case of registered shares, only those shareholders entered in the
share register as registered shareholders are considered by the Company to
be shareholders. Consequently, only those shareholders entered in the
Company's share register as shareholders are authorised to participate in
and to exercise their voting rights at shareholders' meetings. Shareholders
are required to disclose the following to the Company in order to qualify
for entry in the share register: in the case of natural persons, name,
address and date of birth; in the case of legal persons, name,
organisational address and registered office, and in all cases the number
of pferdewetten.de AG shares held as well as an e-mail address, if
available. The legal status of a shareholder is not affected by the
conversion from no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered
shares, provided the shareholder is listed in the share register. The
proportion of the shareholder's ownership in the Company and his or her
share-related rights also remain unchanged.
Additionally, the shareholder's right to sell his or her shares will be
neither restricted nor impeded. In particular, Company consent is not
required for the transfer of registered shares of pferdewetten.de AG.
The settlement agent is:
Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Göppingen, Germany
The conversion from no-par value bearer shares to no-par value registered
shares should be free of charge to shareholders.