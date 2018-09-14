Allogene, Which Announced Pfizer Agreement in April, Discloses IPO Plans

By Josh Beckerman



Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company led by former Kite Pharma executives that has ties to Pfizer, disclosed plans on Friday for an initial public offering.

Allogene, which is developing CAR-T therapies for cancer, said in its Form S-1 that Pfizer owns a 24.6% stake.

The South San Francisco, Calif., company previously filed confidential IPO paperwork. It plans to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ALLO.

Under an agreement announced in April, Pfizer contributed a portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy and participated in a $300 million Series A financing. This month, Allogene sold $120.2 million of convertible promissory notes in a private placement.

Allogene took over a Pfizer collaboration and license agreement with Cellectis SA.

Allogene Chief Executive David Chang was a former chief medical officer and executive vice president at Kite Pharma, and Chairman Arie Belldegrun was CEO of Kite, which was sold to Gilead Sciences in 2017 for about $11.9 billion. Gilead was one of the investors in the Series A round.

The filing lists an amount of $100 million but that is a placeholder figure likely to change.

