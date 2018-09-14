Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/14 10:37:32 pm
42.8150 USD   -0.08%
10:40pAllogene, Which Announced Pfizer Agreement in April, Discloses IP..
DJ
06:37pCAR T play Allogene files for IPO
AQ
10:29aGlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Submits Marketing Application to EMA for H..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Allogene, Which Announced Pfizer Agreement in April, Discloses IPO Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company led by former Kite Pharma executives that has ties to Pfizer, disclosed plans on Friday for an initial public offering.

Allogene, which is developing CAR-T therapies for cancer, said in its Form S-1 that Pfizer owns a 24.6% stake.

The South San Francisco, Calif., company previously filed confidential IPO paperwork. It plans to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ALLO.

Under an agreement announced in April, Pfizer contributed a portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy and participated in a $300 million Series A financing. This month, Allogene sold $120.2 million of convertible promissory notes in a private placement.

Allogene took over a Pfizer collaboration and license agreement with Cellectis SA.

Allogene Chief Executive David Chang was a former chief medical officer and executive vice president at Kite Pharma, and Chairman Arie Belldegrun was CEO of Kite, which was sold to Gilead Sciences in 2017 for about $11.9 billion. Gilead was one of the investors in the Series A round.

The filing lists an amount of $100 million but that is a placeholder figure likely to change.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLECTIS -0.34% 23.56 Real-time Quote.-0.84%
GILEAD SCIENCES -1.00% 73.38 Delayed Quote.3.25%
PFIZER 0.26% 42.96 Delayed Quote.18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
10:40pAllogene, Which Announced Pfizer Agreement in April, Discloses IPO Plans
DJ
06:37pCAR T play Allogene files for IPO
AQ
12:45pPROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : Appoints James Kupiec, MD as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
10:29aGlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Submits Marketing Application to EMA for HIV Treatment
DJ
10:28aPFIZER : and Merck drug therapy improves PFS in kidney cancer patients
AQ
09/13PFIZER : An Application for the Trademark "VYNDAKEL" Has Been Filed by Pfizer
AQ
09/13PFIZER : Reports Outline Hepatic Uptake Study Findings from Pfizer (The role of ..
AQ
09/13PFIZER : Trademark Application for "REZNARE" Filed
AQ
09/13Roche steps up efficiency drive to take sting out of biosimilars
RE
09/13Smiths and ICU Medical healthcare merger talks collapse
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:49aViiV Healthcare files European marketing application for two-drug HIV regimen 
09/13YOUR DAILY SCOOP : Foamix Zooms, Pfizer And Merck Report Positive 
09/13ABUSE-DETERRENT OPIOIDS : A Business Answer To The Opioid Abuse Crisis 
09/13YOUR CANCER HIGHLIGHT : A Pfizer-Merck KGaA Collab Bears Fruit In The Competitiv.. 
09/1236 'Safer' Dividend Healthcare WallStars For September 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 227 M
EBIT 2018 20 582 M
Net income 2018 13 123 M
Debt 2018 24 897 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 19,10
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
EV / Sales 2018 5,09x
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 42,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER18.30%251 191
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%375 291
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 846
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 569
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%188 374
AMGEN16.69%131 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.