Glaxo, Pfizer to Combine Consumer-Health Businesses - Update

12/19/2018 | 09:37am CET

By Carlo Martuscelli and Denise Roland

Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC plan to combine their consumer health-care units, and eventually spin the joint venture off -- creating a global giant in the business of selling drugstore staples like Advil and Sensodyne toothpaste.

The deal represents a surprise ending to a monthslong process by Pfizer to shed the consumer business, as it and other big pharmaceuticals focus more heavily on their higher margin prescription-drug units. GlaxoSmithKline has been pursuing the same focus, though has until now stayed committed to its consumer health division, which GlaxoSmithKline's current chief executive led before her promotion to the top job.

Glaxo will hold a 68% stake and Pfizer the remaining 32%. The U.K. pharmaceutical company said it expects to close the deal in the second half of 2019. It intends to separate the joint venture within three years of closing via a listing on the U.K. market.

The deal will free both up to concentrate on prescription medicine, which tend to be more profitable. There are big risks. Companies have used the steady revenue of consumer drugs to insulate them from the sometimes boom and bust cycles of developing the next pharmaceutical blockbuster.

The 2017 global sales for the combined business were about $12.7 billion.

Glaxo said the move allows it to build on its buyout of Novartis International AG's stake in a previous health-care joint venture, a $13 billion deal that was announced earlier in the year. The creation of the JV will help increase cash flow, allowing it to strengthen its pharmaceuticals division through increased research investment, Glaxo said.

"With our future intention to separate, the transaction also presents a clear pathway forward for GSK to create a new global pharmaceuticals/vaccines company, with an R&D approach focused on science related to the immune system, use of genetics and advanced technologies, and a new world-leading consumer health care company," Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said.

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 4.03% 17.094 Delayed Quote.9.54%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 7.36% 1550.6099 Delayed Quote.9.50%
PFIZER -1.65% 42.4 Delayed Quote.19.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 590 M
EBIT 2018 20 023 M
Net income 2018 13 007 M
Debt 2018 28 504 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 17,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
EV / Sales 2018 5,12x
EV / Sales 2019 5,04x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER19.02%245 920
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.66%349 784
NOVARTIS2.74%217 502
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.0.00%213 911
MERCK AND COMPANY32.10%193 286
AMGEN7.59%119 224
