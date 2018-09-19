Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Good Health and Well-Being: A Mission for Business and Society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:18am EDT

For more than 160 years, Pfizer has been making significant and far-reaching global health contributions, reaching millions of individuals every year. Through the discovery and development of innovative medicines and vaccines - as well as global health programs and partnerships - our colleagues work to ensure individuals around the world are better able to access quality healthcare, which can increase opportunities for people to lead longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

Part of that work includes Pfizer's support of the United Nations in its mission to advance and achieve social good around the world, including its efforts to enact positive and essential change with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a recent 3BL webinar, "Aligning Business with the Global Goals,"(link is external)Chris Gray, a Senior Director in our Corporate Responsibility group, explains how Pfizer's work is guided by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework and why our focus on Goal 3, Good Health and Well-Being, is fundamental to advancing the 17 SDGs, each of which directly benefits from, or contributes to, advances in population health.

"Our objective is to make sure that the Sustainable Development Goals remain entrenched at the core of who we are as a company," Chris explains. "We are committed to continuing to refine and expand the reach of our medicines, our vaccines, and our global health and sustainability programs so that the vision of a better, healthier, and more equitable society can one day be achieved."

Some of our recent efforts to drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals include:

  • A partnership with the International Trachoma Initiative, through which we have donated more than 740 million doses of an antibiotic to treat and prevent trachoma, a neglected tropical disease and the world's leading infectious cause of blindness;
  • A collaboration with Access Accelerated, a first-of-its-kind partnership to help overcome a variety of barriers to non-communicable disease (NCD) medicines for prevention, treatment, and care in low- and middle-income countries;
  • A grant-funding program that supports the integration of immunization and family planning services in five African countries, reducing the need for multiple clinic visits and supporting lasting healthcare solutions for women in these communities;
  • Patient assistance programs in the U.S. that help patients receive their prescriptions for free or at a savings.

Read more about Pfizer's support of the SDGs in TriplePundit(link is external)and in our Annual Review.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
03:34aPFIZER : Drug companies cheating countries out of billions in tax revenues, reve..
AQ
03:18aGOOD HEALTH AND WELL-BEING : A Mission for Business and Society
PU
09/18PFIZER : Drug Companies Cheating Countries Out of Billions in Tax Revenues
AQ
09/18PFIZER : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of October 30 Conference C..
BU
09/18PFIZER : New Sub-group Analyses from the Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Amyloid..
BU
09/18JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Pfizer Depriving Count..
AQ
09/18PFIZER : Drug Companies Cheating Countries Out of Billions in Tax Revenues
AQ
09/18GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare submits regulatory application to European Med..
AQ
09/18PFIZER : Drug companies cheating New Zealand out of millions in tax revenue
AQ
09/18PFIZER : reports positive data from Phase lla study for alopecia areata
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Alnylam Regains, Karyopharm Positive, Teva Approved 
09/17House nixes drug prices in TV ads 
09/15Pfizer's JAK inhibitors show positive effect in mid-stage alopecia areata stu.. 
09/15Pfizer Invests In Mini Brains, Kleiner Perkins Splits 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 227 M
EBIT 2018 20 582 M
Net income 2018 13 123 M
Debt 2018 24 897 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 19,39
P/E ratio 2019 17,89
EV / Sales 2018 5,16x
EV / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capitalization 255 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 42,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER18.75%252 129
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%375 479
NOVARTIS-1.14%215 800
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.00%212 015
MERCK AND COMPANY25.15%187 284
AMGEN16.35%129 979
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.