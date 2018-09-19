Good Health and Well-Being: A Mission for Business and Society

For more than 160 years, Pfizer has been making significant and far-reaching global health contributions, reaching millions of individuals every year. Through the discovery and development of innovative medicines and vaccines - as well as global health programs and partnerships - our colleagues work to ensure individuals around the world are better able to access quality healthcare, which can increase opportunities for people to lead longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

Part of that work includes Pfizer's support of the United Nations in its mission to advance and achieve social good around the world, including its efforts to enact positive and essential change with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a recent 3BL webinar, "Aligning Business with the Global Goals,"(link is external)Chris Gray, a Senior Director in our Corporate Responsibility group, explains how Pfizer's work is guided by the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework and why our focus on Goal 3, Good Health and Well-Being, is fundamental to advancing the 17 SDGs, each of which directly benefits from, or contributes to, advances in population health.

"Our objective is to make sure that the Sustainable Development Goals remain entrenched at the core of who we are as a company," Chris explains. "We are committed to continuing to refine and expand the reach of our medicines, our vaccines, and our global health and sustainability programs so that the vision of a better, healthier, and more equitable society can one day be achieved."

Some of our recent efforts to drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals include:

A partnership with the International Trachoma Initiative, through which we have donated more than 740 million doses of an antibiotic to treat and prevent trachoma, a neglected tropical disease and the world's leading infectious cause of blindness;

A collaboration with Access Accelerated, a first-of-its-kind partnership to help overcome a variety of barriers to non-communicable disease (NCD) medicines for prevention, treatment, and care in low- and middle-income countries;

A grant-funding program that supports the integration of immunization and family planning services in five African countries, reducing the need for multiple clinic visits and supporting lasting healthcare solutions for women in these communities;

Patient assistance programs in the U.S. that help patients receive their prescriptions for free or at a savings.

Read more about Pfizer's support of the SDGs in TriplePundit(link is external)and in our Annual Review.