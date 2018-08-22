Pfizer : 5 Facts About Real-World Data

Answer:

Real-world data (RWD) are health-related information reported and collected in real-world medical settings. These data are collected, de-identified and stored in a variety of sources to be later analyzed alongside similar data. RWD may provide new insights about a medication beyond what is available from a clinical trial alone.1

RWD analyses generate insights about a medicine's effectiveness, safety and associated costs. These data may help explore additional research questions, complement clinical trial findings and fill knowledge gaps related to how a medicine is used in real-world medical settings. RWD may also be used to inform future investigational plans to increase efficiency and reduce cost.1

Additionally, RWD analyses are being explored by regulatory organizations to monitor for and act on any unforeseen risks with medicines following regulatory approval. These data are also used to evaluate potential un-studied outcomes that may lead to improved patient care.2

However, not all RWD are collected and maintained in a way that provides sufficient reliability. The source and type of RWD may limit how results and endpoints can be applied to the overall patient population. RWD should not be used as stand-alone evidence for healthcare decision making. Please see additional RWD limitations below.

The diversity in data sources can increase the size of the data pool analyzed. Different sources allow for different questions to be asked, not only offering diverse real-world data (RWD) findings, but also adding to the knowledge gained from traditional randomized controlled clinical trials.

RWD can be collected and stored in a variety of sources, such as:3

Electronic medical records

Electronic health records

Claims databases

Health surveys

Patient Registries

When sources utilize the same collection methodology and details, their data can be pooled together to provide a greater set of information for analysis. This ability to appropriately pool data may lead to larger and more diverse patient group analyses that can complement the data collected from patient populations included in clinical trials and increase likelihood to pick up on rare safety events. However, not all RWD are collected and maintained in a way that provides sufficient reliability.