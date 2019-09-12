Pfizer : Catalia Health and Pfizer collaborate to better understand patient journeys using artificial intelligence and via robot wellness coach

Catalia Health and Pfizer collaborate to better understand patient journeys using artificial

intelligence and via robot wellness coach

New platform uses AI to deliver information about patient experience to specialty pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO -- September 12, 2019 -- Catalia Health and Pfizer today announced they have launched a pilot program to explore patient behaviors outside of clinical environments and to test the impact regular engagement with artificial intelligence (AI) has on patients' treatment journeys. The 12-month pilot uses the Mabu®Wellness Coach, a robot that uses artificial intelligence to gather insights into symptom management and medication adherence trends in select patients.

The Mabu robot can interact with patients using AI algorithms to engage in tailored, voice-based conversations. Mabu "talks" with patients about how they are feeling and helps answer questions they may have about their treatment. The Mabu Care Insights Platform then delivers detailed data and insights to clinicians at a specialty pharmacy provider to help human caregivers initiate timely and appropriate outreach to the patient. The goal is to help better manage symptoms and address patient questions in real-time.

"At Catalia Health we've seen firsthand the benefits that AI has brought to healthcare for both the patient and the healthcare systems," said Cory Kidd, founder and CEO of Catalia Health. "Our work with Pfizer allows us to engage with patients on a larger scale and therefore gain access to more insights and data that we hope can improve health outcomes."

Mabu is helping to deliver personalized care by gaining insights that allow the specialty pharmacy to reach out to patients as they express challenges in managing their conditions. Mabu also generates health tips and reminders to help patients get additional information about their condition and treatment that may help them along the way. Over time, it is our goal that Mabu can help patients navigate barriers and health care challenges that are often a part of managing a chronic disease.

"The healthcare system is overburdened, and as a result, patients often seek more-coordinated care and information. Through this collaboration with Catalia Health, we hope to learn through real-time data and insights about challenges patients face, outside the clinical setting, with the goal to improve their treatment journeys in the future." said Lidia Fonseca, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Pfizer. "This pilot is an example of how we are working to develop digital companions for all our medicines to better support patients in their treatment journeys."