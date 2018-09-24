Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Pfizer : Congress Must Address the Looming Medicare Cliff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:59pm CEST
September 24, 2018

What is Medicare Part D?

Medicare Part D is a voluntary outpatient prescription drug benefit for people on Medicare that went into effect in 2006. All 59 million people on Medicare, including those ages 65 and older and those under age 65 with permanent disabilities, have access to the Part D drug benefit through private plans approved by the federal government; more than 42 million Medicare beneficiaries are currently enrolled in Medicare Part D plans. The design of the benefit includes a deductible ($415 in 2019), an initial coverage limit, followed by a coverage gap, and then catastrophic coverage. The coverage gap begins after total drug costs (the amount paid by the individual and the plan, combined) reach $3,820. In 2019, once a person enters the coverage gap, they pay 25% of the plan's cost for brand-name drugs and 37% of the plan's cost for generic drugs until they reach the end of the coverage gap -$5,100 in 2019. Once an individual has met the out-of-pocket cost requirements (or "catastrophic threshold"), they automatically get "catastrophic coverage." With catastrophic coverage, an individual only pays a reduced coinsurance amount for drugs for the rest of the year.

Each year, the qualifying threshold for catastrophic coverage increases, but in 2010, Congress enacted provisions to slow the rate of increase and keep costs from rising too fast. This affordability measure is now at risk, as these provisions are set to expire at the end of 2019.

What Will Happen if These Affordability Provisions Expire?

If we let the Medicare Part D provisions expire in 2019, personal costs will increase significantly for many Medicare beneficiaries. In fact, the catastrophic threshold will grow from $5,100 in 2019 to $6,350 in 2020 - an increase of more than $1,200 in out-of-pocket prescription drugs before they qualify for catastrophic coverage. This spike in out-of-pocket spending requirements is being referred to as the "Medicare Cliff."

Who Does This Harm?

Some of our most vulnerable citizens will be heavily affected by this Medicare Cliff. Senior citizens, Americans with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations are especially at risk. We must get Congress to act now and pass legislation to prevent the spike in of out-of-pocket spending requirements in Part D, to protect our elderly, disabled, and most at-need citizens.

What Can We Do?

Ready for Cures is dedicated to improving access to life-saving medicines and fostering a public policy environment that supports healthcare innovation. Our community is committed to ensuring Medicare patients have access to the medications they need. We must get Congress to pass legislation to prevent the spike in of out-of-pocket spending requirements in Part D. Join our efforts by sending a message to Congress today.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 17:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
07:59pPFIZER : Congress Must Address the Looming Medicare Cliff
PU
03:01pPFIZER : Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) for ..
PR
02:14pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Oragenics and Pfizer
AC
10:24aPFIZER : FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to 20-valent pneumococcal c..
AQ
09/23PFIZER : McPherson pharmaceutical plant hiring 350
AQ
09/22PFIZER : to hire 350 workers in McPherson, plans Wichita job fair
AQ
09/21PFIZER : Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for 20-Valent Pneumococcal..
AQ
09/20PFIZER : Studies from Pfizer Update Current Data on Kinase Inhibitors (Updates o..
AQ
09/20PFIZER : Trademark Application for "VIZIMPRO" Filed by Pfizer
AQ
09/20PFIZER : Studies from Pfizer Yield New Data on Immunoglobulins (Rational optimiz..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:40pSmart Money On Johnson & Johnson Vs. Pfizer 
10:04a'SAFER' DIVIDEND DOW DOGS : Intel, Chevron, DowDupont, McDonald's, And Boeing Ca.. 
09:59aBREAKOUT ALERT : Healthcare Stocks Are Surging 
09:25aImmutep teams up with Merck KGaA and Pfizer in cancer combo therapy; shares u.. 
08:42aGilead to launch generic versions of Epclusa and Harvoni 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 227 M
EBIT 2018 20 582 M
Net income 2018 13 123 M
Debt 2018 24 897 M
Yield 2018 3,11%
P/E ratio 2018 19,64
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 258 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER21.65%258 285
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%383 312
NOVARTIS-0.63%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY26.36%189 092
AMGEN17.94%132 756
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.