44.035 USD   +0.81%
Pfizer : Declares 34-Cent Fourth-Quarter 2018 Dividend

09/27/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

The board of directors of Pfizer Inc. today declared a 34-cent fourth-quarter 2018 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable December 3, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2018. The third-quarter 2018 cash dividend will be the 320th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Working together for a healthier world®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 227 M
EBIT 2018 20 582 M
Net income 2018 13 123 M
Debt 2018 24 897 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 19,52
P/E ratio 2019 18,00
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 257 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER20.60%256 702
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%371 937
NOVARTIS-0.63%219 947
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.96%210 855
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%187 895
AMGEN17.94%133 636
