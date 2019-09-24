Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER

(PFE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Declares Fourth-Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share

The Board of Directors of Pfizer Inc. today declared a 36-cent fourth-quarter 2019 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable December 2, 2019, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 8, 2019. Pfizer maintained the dividend from the third-quarter at 36 cents per share. The fourth-quarter 2019 cash dividend will be the 324th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
10:20aPFIZER : Declares Fourth-Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08:14aEuropean biotech firm BioNtech plans to raise nearly $304 million in U.S. IPO
RE
08:08aPFIZER : Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE® (palbociclib) Effectiveness in HR+, H..
BU
06:56aBioNTech SE Sees IPO Range of $18-$20/ADS
DJ
05:02aEU Court Sides With Starbucks in Tax Case
DJ
09/23PFIZER : Merck and Pfizer Inc. - CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus ..
AQ
09/23PFIZER : EMD Serono - CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO plus Axitinib fo..
AQ
09/22PFIZER : Spotlight Sessions to Take Place at the Lyophilization USA 2019
AQ
09/20Health Care Up After Senate Republicans Oppose Drug-Price Bill - Health Care ..
DJ
09/20MERCK : Pfizer Get CHMP Positive Opinion for Bavencio
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 492 M
EBIT 2019 18 981 M
Net income 2019 11 493 M
Debt 2019 31 214 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,69  $
Last Close Price 36,24  $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Albert Bourla President-Africa Animal Health Business
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Patient Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-16.98%200 445
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%347 684
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.17.11%244 469
MERCK AND COMPANY10.40%215 993
NOVARTIS16.11%198 421
NOVO NORDISK AS20.34%125 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group