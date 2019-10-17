Pfizer : Description Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Each unit represents one phantom share of common stock.
Amendment filed to correct the number of units which were acquired pursuant to the Pfizer Supplemental Savings Plan.
These units, which were acquired pursuant to the Pfizer Supplemental Savings Plan, are settled in cash following the reporting person's separation from service and may be transferred by the reporting person into an alternative investment account at any time.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
BOURLA ALBERT
PFIZER INC.-CORP. SECRETARY
X
Chief Executive Officer
235 EAST 42ND ST.
NEW YORK, NY 10017
Signatures
Susan E. Grant, by power of atty., for Albert Bourla
10/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
