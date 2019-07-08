Pfizer : Description Amended tender offer statement by Third Party

Check the box if the filing relates solely to preliminary communications made before the commencement of a tender offer. Check the appropriate boxes below to designate any transactions to which the statement relates:

Calculated solely for purposes of determining the filing fee. The calculation of the transaction value is determined by adding the sum of (i) 223,128,985 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Array BioPharma Inc. ("Array") multiplied by the offer price of $48.00 per share, (ii) the net offer price for 15,982,995 shares issuable pursuant to outstanding stock options with an exercise price less than $48.00 per share (which is calculated by multiplying the number of shares underlying such outstanding stock options by an amount equal to $48.00 minus the weighted average exercise price per share), (iii) 1,114,804 shares subject to issuance upon settlement of outstanding restricted stock units multiplied by the offer price of $48.00, and (iv) 75,482 shares estimated to be subject to issuance pursuant to Array's Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan multiplied by the offer price of $48.00. The calculation of the filing fee is based on information provided by Array as of June 24, 2019.

This Amendment No. 2 (this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed by Arlington Acquisition Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Purchaser") and a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Pfizer"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2019 (together with any subsequent amendments and supplements thereto, the "Schedule TO"). The Schedule TO relates to the offer by Purchaser to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Shares"), Array BioPharma Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Array"), at a price of $48.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest, but subject to any required withholding of taxes, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated June 28, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1) (A), and in the related letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1)(B), which, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, collectively constitute the "Offer."

Amendments to the Offer to Purchase

Items 1 through 11.

The information set forth in the Offer to Purchase under "The Tender Offer-Section16-Certain Legal Matters; Regulatory Approvals" and Items 1 through 11 of the Schedule TO, to the extent such Items incorporate by reference the information contained in the Offer to Purchase, are hereby further amended and supplemented by adding the following paragraph at the end of such section on page 47 of the Offer to Purchase:

Securityholder Lit i gation . On July 1, 2019, a purported stockholder of Array filed a putative class action lawsuit against Array, its directors, Pfizer and Purchaser in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, captioned Michael Kent v. Array BioPharma Inc., et al. , Case No. 1:19-cv- 01248 (the " Kent Complaint "). On July 2, 2019 another purported stockholder of Array filed a lawsuit against Array, its directors, Pfizer and Purchaser in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Elaine Wang v. Array BioPharma Inc., et al. , Case No. 1:19-cv-06168 (the " Wang Complaint "). On July 3, 2019 a third purported stockholder of Array filed a putative class action lawsuit against Array and its directors in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, captioned Jacques Noel v. Array BioPharma et al. , Case No. 1:19-cv-01925. On July 8, 2019, a fourth purported stockholder of Array filed a lawsuit against Array and its directors in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, captioned Mark Groeschel v. Array BioPharma Inc., et al. , Case No. 1:19-cv-01960. The complaints allege that Array and its directors, and, in the Kent Complaint and the Wang Complaint, Pfizer and Purchaser, violated Sections 14(d) and 14(e) of the Exchange Act and Rule 14d-9 promulgated thereunder because the Schedule 14D-9 is materially deficient, and that Array's directors (acting in their capacity as control persons of Array) and, solely in the Kent Complaint, Pfizer (which the Kent Complaint alleges should also be deemed to be a control person of Array for purposes of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act), violated Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act by filing a materially deficient Schedule 14D-9. Each of the complaints seeks, among other things, injunctive relief preventing the consummation of the Transactions, (ii) rescissory damages or rescission in the event the Transactions are consummated and (iii) plaintiffs' attorneys' and experts' fees. The defendants believe the claims asserted in the complaints are without merit."

