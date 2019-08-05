Pfizer : Description Current report filing

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 5, 2019 (July 31, 2019)
PFIZER INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
1-3619
|
13-5315170
|
(State or other jurisdiction
|
(Commission
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
of incorporation)
|
File Number)
|
Identification No.)
|
235 East 42nd Street
|
|
|
New York, New York
|
|
10017
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
(212) 733-2323
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
|
|
Name of each exchange
|
|
Symbol(s)
|
|
on which registered
|
Common Stock, $.05 par value
|
|
PFE
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
0.000% Notes due 2020
|
|
PFE20A
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
0.250% Notes due 2022
|
PFE22
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1.000% Notes due 2027
|
PFE27
|
New York Stock Exchange
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
As previously disclosed, on December 19, 2018, Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") and GlaxoSmithKline plc ("GSK") entered into a s tock and asset purchase agreement (as amended, the "Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which they agreed to combine their respective consumer healthcare businesses into a new consumer healthcare joint venture that will operate globally under the GSK Consumer Healthcare name, with Pfizer owning a 32% equity interest in the joint venture and GSK owning a 68% equity interest in the joint venture. On August 1, 2019, Pfizer issued a press release announcing the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement.
The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Pursuant to General Instruction B.2. to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking information related to Pfizer, GSK and their consumer healthcare joint venture that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the joint venture, anticipated cost synergies, the companies' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition, results of operations and business of the joint venture, the joint venture's products and potential and GSK's future plans to separate the joint venture as an independent company. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits and cost savings from the transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the possibility that a future separation of the joint venture may not occur; negative effects of the consummation of the transaction on the market price of Pfizer's common stock and on Pfizer's operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the transaction; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|
Exhibit No.
|
Description
|
|
99.1
|
Press Release of Pfizer Inc., dated August 1, 2019
SIGNATURE
Under the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the authorized undersigned.
PFIZER INC.
By: /s/ Margaret M. Madden_____
Dated: August 5, 2019
Margaret M. Madden
Title: Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
Chief Governance Counsel
Exhibit 99.1
|
Contacts
|
|
Pfizer
|
Patricia Kelly
|
U.S. Media Contact:
|
+1 (212) 733-3810
|
|
patricia.kelly@pfizer.com
|
Pfizer
|
Lisa O'Neill
|
Europe Media Contact:
|
+44 7929 339560
|
|
Lisa.O'Neill@pfizer.com
|
Pfizer
|
Ryan Crowe
|
Investor Contact:
|
+1 (212) 733-8160
|
|
ryan.crowe@pfizer.com
PFIZER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF JOINT VENTURE WITH GLAXOSMITHKLINE TO CREATE
A PREMIER GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Combined brand portfolio forms the world's largest over-the-counter business with leadership positions in Pain Relief, Respiratory and
Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, and Therapeutic Oral Health
NEW YORK, August 1, 2019 -- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the closing of its joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) to combine the parties' respective consumer healthcare businesses to create the world's largest over-the-counter (OTC) business with robust iconic brands. As previously announced, under the terms of the transaction, Pfizer owns a 32% equity stake in the joint venture and GSK owns 68%. The combined business, which will operate globally as GSK Consumer Healthcare, will be led by CEO Brian McNamara.
"The successful closing of the joint venture represents an important and exciting step in forming a world-classpure-play consumer healthcare business," said Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "It also furthers Pfizer's evolution to be a more focused, global leader in science-based, innovative medicines that delivers breakthroughs that change patients' lives and creates long-term value for shareholders."
The combined brand portfolio forms the world's largest OTC business with leadership positions in pain relief, respiratory and vitamins, minerals and supplements, and therapeutic oral health. In addition,
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Pfizer Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 21:59:03 UTC