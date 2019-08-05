Pfizer : Description Current report filing

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, on December 19, 2018, Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") and GlaxoSmithKline plc ("GSK") entered into a s tock and asset purchase agreement (as amended, the "Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which they agreed to combine their respective consumer healthcare businesses into a new consumer healthcare joint venture that will operate globally under the GSK Consumer Healthcare name, with Pfizer owning a 32% equity interest in the joint venture and GSK owning a 68% equity interest in the joint venture. On August 1, 2019, Pfizer issued a press release announcing the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement.

The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Pursuant to General Instruction B.2. to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking information related to Pfizer, GSK and their consumer healthcare joint venture that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the joint venture, anticipated cost synergies, the companies' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition, results of operations and business of the joint venture, the joint venture's products and potential and GSK's future plans to separate the joint venture as an independent company. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits and cost savings from the transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the possibility that a future separation of the joint venture may not occur; negative effects of the consummation of the transaction on the market price of Pfizer's common stock and on Pfizer's operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the transaction; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits