Pfizer : Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

What a busy and exciting week here at Pfizer!

Published on August 1, 2019

On Monday, we announced an agreement to combine our Upjohn business with Mylan - creating a new champion for global health. (And if that wasn't enough excitement for one day, I also chose Monday to launch my Twitter presence; you can follow me here.) On Tuesday, we welcomed the talented colleagues of Array BioPharma to the Pfizer team, less than a month after welcoming an equally talented group of new colleagues from Therachon. Wednesday we held our quarterly all-colleague broadcast. And today, our Consumer Healthcare colleagues began the next chapter of their journey as part of the new GSK Consumer Healthcare joint venture. These are deliberate steps we are taking to make sure each of our businesses has the best chance to reach its full potential, and to better equip Pfizer to fulfill its purpose: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives . My thanks to the Pfizer colleagues around the world who displayed excellence in bringing each of these activities to fruition - while simultaneously executing on our commitment to patients and delivering solid Q2 results.

