Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER

(PFE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Gottlieb Scott

PFIZER INC [ PFE ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

PFIZER INC.-CORP.

6/27/2019

SECRETARY, 235 EAST 42ND ST.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10017

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Phantom Stock

(1)

6/27/2019

A

3665.2700

(2)

(2)

Common

3665.2700

$43.4300

3665.2700

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each unit represents one phantom share of common stock.
  2. These units represent deferred director's compensation that are settled in cash or common stock at the director's election, following the reporting person's retirement from the Board of Directors.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Gottlieb Scott

PFIZER INC.-CORP. SECRETARY X 235 EAST 42ND ST.

NEW YORK, NY 10017

Signatures

Susan E. Grant, by power of atty., for Scott Gottlieb

7/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 22:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
06:58pPFIZER : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:28aPFIZER : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
10:03aPFIZER : Completes Acquisition of Therachon
BU
10:01aPFIZER : Former FDA Commissioner joins Pfizer's board of directors
AQ
09:46aPFIZER : Says Results Positive in Phase 4 Children's Eczema Study
DJ
08:52aPFIZER : Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV
AQ
08:51aPFIZER : Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for Duche..
AQ
08:51aPFIZER : Announces Results from Phase 3 Trial of Revatio in Newborns with Persis..
AQ
08:02aPFIZER : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 4 Study of Crisaborole O..
BU
06/28PFIZER : Announces Results from Phase 3 Trial of Revatio® (Sildenafil Citrate) i..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 53 519 M
EBIT 2019 19 338 M
Net income 2019 12 279 M
Debt 2019 24 249 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 47,3  $
Last Close Price 43,8  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-0.76%240 856
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.93%369 796
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.84%242 356
NOVARTIS20.07%230 915
MERCK AND COMPANY9.74%215 884
AMGEN-5.37%112 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About