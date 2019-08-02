Pfizer : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

JOHNSON RADY A

PFIZER INC [ PFE ]

NEW YORK, NY 10017

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Phantom Stock Units SSP

7/31/2019

A

4.0000

(2)

Common Stock

4.0000

$38.8400

4926.0000

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Each unit represents one phantom share of common stock.

(2)

These units, which were acquired pursuant to the Pfizer Supplemental Savings Plan, are settled in cash following the reporting person's separation from service and may be transferred by the reporting person into an alternative investment account at any time.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other JOHNSON RADY A PFIZER INC.-CORP. SECRETARY 235 EAST 42ND ST. NEW YORK, NY 10017 Executive Vice President

Signatures

Susan E. Grant, by power of atty., for Rady A. Johnson

8/2/2019

