Pfizer : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

PFIZER

(PFE)
Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/27/2019 | 11:11am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

YOUNG JOHN D

PFIZER INC [ PFE ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

PFIZER INC.-CORP.

8/26/2019

Group President

SECRETARY, 235 EAST 42ND ST.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10017

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A.

4. Trans.

5. Number of Derivative

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Deemed

Code

Securities Acquired (A)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Following

Direct (D)

Title

Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Phantom Stock

(1)

8/26/2019

I

31950.0000 (2)

(3)

(3)

Common

31950.0000

$34.8400

43885.0000

D

Units SSP

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each unit represents one phantom share of common stock.
  2. This transaction constitutes an intra-plan transfer into the Pfizer stock unit fund under the Pfizer Inc. Supplemental Savings Plan.
  3. These units, which were acquired pursuant to the Pfizer Supplemental Savings Plan, are settled in cash following the reporting person's separation from service and may be transferred by the reporting person into an alternative investment account at any time.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

YOUNG JOHN D

PFIZER INC.-CORP. SECRETARY

Group President

235 EAST 42ND ST.

NEW YORK, NY 10017

Signatures

Susan E. Grant, by power of atty., for John D. Young

8/27/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:10:07 UTC
