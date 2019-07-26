Pfizer : FDA Requires Box Warnings for Pfizer Drug Xeljanz

By Allison Prang

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring that health warnings be added to Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz, advising patients they could experience a higher risk of blood clots or death with a specific dose.

The FDA's warnings are specifically geared toward patients who take the 10-milligram dose of the medicine, known as tofacitinib, twice a day. The regulatory agency also said it is limiting the use of the treatment for ulcerative colitis so that patients can only take it if they have severe side effects from other medicines or aren't treated effectively.

The FDA said in its Friday statement that a dose of 10 milligrams twice a day isn't approved for patients who have psoriatic arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. Pfizer also said in its own statement that this dose of the drug isn't recommended for those illnesses.

Xeljanz is approved for use in the U.S. in patients with active psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis or ulcerative colitis that are moderately to severely active. The medicine is supposed to make patients' immune systems less active.

"Pfizer remains confident in the benefit [and] risk profile of Xeljanz," said Tamas Koncz, Pfizer's chief medical officer for inflammation and immunology, in prepared remarks. He said more than 208,000 adults globally have been prescribed the treatment over the last seven years and that the treatment has been studied in over 50 clinical trials.

The new requirements came after the FDA said it reviewed data from a clinical trial for rheumatoid arthritis patients taking different doses of Xeljanz. The agency cautioned though that "these risks may also apply to those taking tofacitinib for ulcerative colitis."

In February, Pfizer said it modified a study of Xeljanz in rheumatoid arthritis patients by moving a group of them to a lower dose of the treatment after findings showed an increased risk of pulmonary embolism.

The drug is one of Pfizer's leading innovative health brands. The treatment accounted for $423 million of Pfizer's $13.12 billion of revenue in the quarter ended March 31. Last year, Xeljanz accounted for $1.77 billion of Pfizer's $53.65 billion in revenue.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com