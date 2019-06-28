Pfizer : Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar Zirabev

By Chris Wack

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zirabev, or bevacizumab-bvzr, a biosimilar for the treatment of five types of cancer.

The pharmaceutical company said the FDA approval was based on review of a data package that demonstrated biosimilarity of Zirabev to the reference product. This includes results from the REFLECTIONS B7391003 clinical comparative study, which showed clinical equivalence and found no clinically meaningful differences between Zirabev and the reference product in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

