Pfizer : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number: 3235-0104
|
Estimated average burden
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
hours per response... 0.5
|
SECURITIES
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
|
Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
PFIZER INC
|
10/10/2018
|
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. [ALLO]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
235 E 42ND ST
_____ Director
_____ Officer (give title below)
___ X ___ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock
(1)
Common Stock
21976484
D
Explanation of Responses:
(1) The shares of the Issuer's Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") will automatically convert into shares of the Issuer's Common Stock on a 1-for-5.25 basis immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering of Common Stock and have no expiration date.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
PFIZER INC 235 E 42ND ST
NEW YORK, NY 10017
|
X
Signatures
/s/Susan Grant, Assistant Secretary on behalf of Pfizer Inc.
10/10/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
