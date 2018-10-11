Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pfizer : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:18am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

PFIZER INC

10/10/2018

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. [ALLO]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

235 E 42ND ST

_____ Director

_____ Officer (give title below)

___ X ___ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

21976484

$0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The shares of the Issuer's Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") will automatically convert into shares of the Issuer's Common Stock on a 1-for-5.25 basis immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering of Common Stock and have no expiration date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

PFIZER INC 235 E 42ND ST

NEW YORK, NY 10017

X

Signatures

/s/Susan Grant, Assistant Secretary on behalf of Pfizer Inc.

10/10/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 00:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
02:18aPFIZER : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/10CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate IBRAN..
AQ
10/10Calithera Biosciences Highlights Breadth of Innovative Pipeline at R&D Day
AQ
10/10MYRIAD GENETICS : and Pfizer Build Upon a Previously Announced Companion Diagnos..
AQ
10/10PFIZER : Merck snags national VA contract for its Remicade biosimilar thanks to ..
AQ
10/10MYRIAD GENETICS : To Test Pfizer Breast Cancer Treatment
DJ
10/10PFIZER : A Look at Hereditary Breast Cancer
PU
10/10PFIZER : rings in the changes for its top team
AQ
10/09PFIZER : Prepares for CEO Transition With Executive Suite Changes
DJ
10/09PFIZER : Announces Executive Leadership Team
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Myriad announces new laboratory agreement with Pfizer 
10/09New Pfizer chief fills out management team 
10/09Myriad Genetics inks commercialization plan with Pfizer related to BRACAnalys.. 
10/09QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
10/09Dividend Income Update September 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 188 M
EBIT 2018 20 573 M
Net income 2018 13 059 M
Debt 2018 25 918 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 20,22
P/E ratio 2019 18,40
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capitalization 267 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER25.01%266 550
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.24%373 440
NOVARTIS2.11%216 231
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.12%211 938
MERCK AND COMPANY28.56%192 390
AMGEN18.21%133 338
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.