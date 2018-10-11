Pfizer : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF hours per response... 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) PFIZER INC 10/10/2018 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. [ALLO]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

235 E 42ND ST

_____ Director

_____ Officer (give title below)

___ X ___ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

21976484

$0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The shares of the Issuer's Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") will automatically convert into shares of the Issuer's Common Stock on a 1-for-5.25 basis immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering of Common Stock and have no expiration date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other PFIZER INC 235 E 42ND ST NEW YORK, NY 10017 X

Signatures

/s/Susan Grant, Assistant Secretary on behalf of Pfizer Inc.

10/10/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.