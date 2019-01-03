Pfizer : Initiates Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for PF-06651600, an Oral JAK3 Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Patients with Moderate to Severe Alopecia Areata

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the initiation of a Phase 2b/3
clinical trial for its oral JAK3 inhibitor, PF-06651600, for the
treatment of patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, a chronic
autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, or
body, and currently has no approved therapies.1,2
“We are proud to start this global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial for
PF-06651600 in patients with alopecia areata. We hope this potential
treatment will be able to help patients who currently have limited
treatment options,” said Michael Corbo, Chief Development Officer,
Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “Including
our JAK3 program, Pfizer has several selective kinase programs in the
clinic with studies spanning across rheumatology, gastrointestinal
disorders, and medical dermatology, where we aspire to deliver
potentially transformative medicines to those living with chronic
autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”
Positive Phase 2a data for PF-06651600 was recently presented as a late-breaker
at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology
(EADV). The study met the primary efficacy endpoint in improving hair
regrowth on the scalp relative to baseline at week 24 as measured by the
Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score (100 point scale). In addition to
meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, the investigational candidate
also met all secondary endpoints in the study. Overall, adverse event
(AE) rates were comparable between treatment groups. The most common AEs
seen in the study were in the infections, gastrointestinal and
skin/subcutaneous tissue categories. There were no cases of herpes
zoster reactivation.
Based on the totality of the data and the emerging clinical profile,
PF-06651600 was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from U.S. FDA
for the treatment of alopecia areata in
September 2018. PF-06651600 will also continue to be evaluated for
rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
About the PF-06651600 Phase 2b/3 Program
The pivotal trial will enroll an estimated 660 patients and will be a
double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study to evaluate the
safety and effectiveness of PF-06651600 in adults and adolescents (12
years and older) who have 50% or greater scalp hair loss. More on the
study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov
under the identifier NCT03732807.
About Alopecia Areata
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease, characterized by hair loss,
often patchy, on the scalp, face, or body.1,2 People
suffering from alopecia areata experience symptoms when immune cells
attack healthy hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out, often
starting with smooth, round patches.1,2 The mean age of onset
is between 25 and 35, but it can also impact children and adolescents,
and is seen in both sexes and all ethnicities.1,2 More than
half of patients with alopecia areata experience poor health-related
quality of life and, as a result, the condition may lead to serious
psychological consequences, including high levels of depression and
anxiety.1
About PF-06651600 and Pfizer’s Kinase Inhibitor Leadership
The JAK pathways are believed to play an important role in inflammatory
processes as they are involved in signaling for over 50 cytokines and
growth factors, many of which drive immune-mediated conditions.3
JAK inhibition may offer patients with these conditions a potential new
advanced treatment option.4
PF-06651600 is an oral JAK3 inhibitor that is also under investigation
for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and
ulcerative colitis.4
Pfizer has established a leading kinase research capability with
multiple unique kinase inhibitor therapies in development. As a pioneer
in JAK science, the Company is continuing to advance several
investigational programs for molecules with novel selectivity profiles,
which, if approved, could potentially deliver transformative therapies
for patients. In addition to PF-06651600, Pfizer has a number of kinase
inhibitors in clinical trials across multiple indications, including:
-
PF-04965842: An investigational selective JAK1 inhibitor in Phase 3
clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis(AD)5;
PF-04965842 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for
the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe AD in February 2018
-
PF-06700841: A tyrosine kinase 2(TYK2)/JAK1 inhibitor under
investigation for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn’s disease,
ulcerative colitis and alopecia areata
-
PF-06650833: An interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase 4 (IRAK4)
inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
-
PF-06826647: A TYK2 inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of
psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
