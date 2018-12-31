Pfizer : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference

Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to listen to a
webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chief Operating Officer, and
Mikael Dolsten, President, Worldwide Research and Development, at the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at
8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Effective January 1, 2019, Albert
Bourla will become Chief Executive Officer.
To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors.
Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be
available at www.pfizer.com/investors
beginning today.
Visitors will be able to listen to an archived copy of the webcast at www.pfizer.com/investors.
Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include
forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated
future operating and financial performance, business plans and
prospects, in-line products and product candidates, including
anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, approvals,
performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits of Pfizer’s
products and product candidates, strategic reviews, capital allocation,
business-development plans, the benefits expected from our plans to
organize our commercial operations into three businesses effective at
the beginning of the company’s 2019 fiscal year, acquisitions and other
business development activities, manufacturing and product supply and
plans relating to share repurchases and dividends that are subject to
substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including
in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.
The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the
original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to
update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result
of new information or future events or developments.
