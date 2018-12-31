Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chief Operating Officer, and Mikael Dolsten, President, Worldwide Research and Development, at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Effective January 1, 2019, Albert Bourla will become Chief Executive Officer.

To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Visitors will be able to listen to an archived copy of the webcast at www.pfizer.com/investors.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, approvals, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits of Pfizer’s products and product candidates, strategic reviews, capital allocation, business-development plans, the benefits expected from our plans to organize our commercial operations into three businesses effective at the beginning of the company’s 2019 fiscal year, acquisitions and other business development activities, manufacturing and product supply and plans relating to share repurchases and dividends that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
04:01pPFIZER : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare ..
BU
12/27PFIZER : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare ..
BU
12/25Merck/Pfizers Bavencio flunks second ovarian cancer trial
AQ
12/24PFIZER : Bavencio fails second ovarian cancer Phase III trial
AQ
12/24J&J sticking with consumer health as GSK, Pfizer narrow focus
AQ
12/24PFIZER : Drugmakers Call on FDA to Expand the Scope of Master Protocols Guidance
AQ
12/24PFIZER : Merck and Pfizer Provide Update on JAVELIN Ovarian 100 Trial of Aveluma..
AQ
12/22GSK, Pfizer enter joint venture, creating a global medical superpower
AQ
12/21Merck KGaA, Pfizer to Terminate Phase III Trial of Avelumab
DJ
12/21PFIZER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 590 M
EBIT 2018 20 023 M
Net income 2018 13 007 M
Debt 2018 28 504 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 18,16
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
EV / Sales 2018 5,18x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER18.61%244 702
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.91%339 833
NOVARTIS1.99%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 058
MERCK AND COMPANY33.94%192 428
AMGEN9.68%119 708
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.