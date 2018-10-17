Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pfizer : Looks to Reduce Headcount by 2%--Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

--Pharmaceuticals company Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday it intends to reduce its workforce across the globe, CNBC reports, citing "materials outlining the workforce reduction program obtained by CNBC."

--The company said the reductions would equal about 2% of the company's workforce and would come about as the result of voluntary retirements and layoffs, Reuters reported.

--Employees have until November 2 to opt for an early retirement program, which will see them leave by Dec. 31 unless their manager requests otherwise, CNBC said.

Full stories:

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/17/pfizer-offers-early-retirement-ahead-of-layoffs-in-memo-to-employees.html

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-jobs/pfizer-to-cut-around-2-percent-of-jobs-through-early-next-year-idUSKCN1MR2MA

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
08:33pPFIZER : Looks to Reduce Headcount by 2%--Reports
DJ
07:03pPFIZER : to cut around 2 percent of jobs through early next year
RE
02:26pMYRIAD GENETICS : Receives FDA Approval of BRACAnalysis CDx as Companion Diagnos..
AQ
10/16FDA OKs Pfizer's Talzenna, Myriad Test in Form of Breast Cancer -- Update
DJ
10/16PFIZER : FDA OKs Pfizer's Talzenna, Myriad Test in Form of Breast Cancer
DJ
10/16PFIZER : U.S. FDA Approves TALZENNA® (talazoparib)
PU
10/16PFIZER : May's new merger powers would be a hostile takeover by the state
AQ
10/12Not for profit, but for the greater good
AQ
10/12Not for profit, but for the greater good
AQ
10/12PFIZER : 3 Lifestyle Changes for Better Liver Health
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16FDA OKs Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic for Pfizer's Talz.. 
10/15FDA issues new guidance aimed at more efficient drug development 
10/14CATALYST BIOSCIENCES : Rare Risk/Reward Opportunity 
10/14A Company In Decline? The Case For/Against Affimed After Bad News 
10/12MY RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO : 5.75% Income, But Capital Is At Greater Risk 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 176 M
EBIT 2018 20 523 M
Net income 2018 13 059 M
Debt 2018 26 440 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 19,56
P/E ratio 2019 17,84
EV / Sales 2018 5,23x
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER20.87%256 643
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%359 141
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%204 777
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%185 661
AMGEN12.47%127 765
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.