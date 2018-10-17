Pfizer : Looks to Reduce Headcount by 2%--Reports

--Pharmaceuticals company Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday it intends to reduce its workforce across the globe, CNBC reports, citing "materials outlining the workforce reduction program obtained by CNBC."

--The company said the reductions would equal about 2% of the company's workforce and would come about as the result of voluntary retirements and layoffs, Reuters reported.

--Employees have until November 2 to opt for an early retirement program, which will see them leave by Dec. 31 unless their manager requests otherwise, CNBC said.

Full stories:

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/17/pfizer-offers-early-retirement-ahead-of-layoffs-in-memo-to-employees.html

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-jobs/pfizer-to-cut-around-2-percent-of-jobs-through-early-next-year-idUSKCN1MR2MA

