Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER

(PFE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer May Buy Low and Smart in Generics Gambit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

By Charley Grant

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla knows a deal when he sees one.

The pharmaceuticals giant is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with generics manufacturer Mylan, The Wall Street Journal reported. The companies have discussed a stock deal in which Pfizer shareholders would own the majority of the new company, which would include well-known drugs like EpiPen, Lipitor and Viagra.

The generics industry has hit a rough patch: Consolidation of major drug-buying consortia has led to falling prices for manufacturers in the U.S. That has eroded revenues and led to severe share-price declines for companies in the sector. Adding scale is one possible way to contend with those harsh realities. Mylan also has a large presence overseas and a well-regarded pipeline of new products, such as cheaper versions of expensive biologic medications.

Should the deal reach the finish line, it certainly helps that Mr. Bourla is buying low. Mylan's shares were down more than 75% from their 2015 peak as of Friday -- par for the course in the beleaguered sector. Over that time Pfizer's shares are up by more than 20%.

Familiarity increases the odds of success. The companies already work together on manufacturing EpiPen, which should limit headaches from integrating operations. And while industry sales aren't growing, the generics drugs business still generates significant cash flow. The new company will thus be able to carry significant leverage on its balance sheet. Pfizer plans to issue $12 billion in fresh debt in conjunction with the deal.

Just as importantly for Pfizer, the deal accomplishes a goal that the company has discussed in various forms for years: separating its business of newer drugs with patent protection from its maturing products. Spinning out older drugs may increase the valuation of newer medicines in its portfolio such as the pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13 or prostate cancer drug Xtandi.

To that end, Pfizer agreed last month to buy cancer specialist Array BioPharma for more than $10 billion and agreed last December to combine its consumer-health business with GlaxoSmithKline and eventually spin it out. A possible deal with Mylan would be entirely consistent with this strategy.

That ought to keep Pfizer shares, which have rallied about 13% over the past year, in healthy spirits.

Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC 0.79% 47.29 Delayed Quote.231.86%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.95% 1685.8 Delayed Quote.13.05%
MYLAN NV 0.11% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-32.63%
PFIZER 0.98% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.14% 3169.65 End-of-day quote.11.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
03:38pPfizer May Buy Low and Smart in Generics Gambit
DJ
12:23pMYLAN : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan
RE
10:51aMYLAN : Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan - source
RE
08:14aPfizer Nears Deal to Combine off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan
DJ
07/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Is The Stock Market Set Up For Another Late-year Nose Dive?
DJ
07/26PFIZER : Statement on Update to XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) Prescribing Information i..
PU
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26PFIZER : FDA Requires Box Warnings for Pfizer Drug Xeljanz
DJ
07/25PFIZER : Description Amended tender offer statement by Third Party
PU
07/25Eliquis, Orencia sales propel Bristol-Myers to strong second quarter
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 53 448 M
EBIT 2019 19 420 M
Net income 2019 12 762 M
Debt 2019 25 930 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 4,98x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 47,23  $
Last Close Price 43,09  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-2.25%239 227
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.60%347 095
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.61%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%232 404
NOVARTIS23.06%213 301
MERCK AND COMPANY6.57%209 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group