|
Pfizer : Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
09/12/2018 | 10:03am CEST
Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 13, 201802:55 PM
Disclaimer
Pfizer Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 08:02:15 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
54 227 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
20 582 M
|
Net income 2018
|
13 123 M
|
Debt 2018
|
24 897 M
|
Yield 2018
|
3,23%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
18,86
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
17,40
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
5,03x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
4,78x
|
Capitalization
|
248 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
21
|Average target price
|
42,2 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
-0,26%