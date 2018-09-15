Pfizer : Presents Positive Phase 2 Data in Alopecia Areata During Late-Breaker Session at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced results from its Phase 2a study
of PF-06651600, an oral Janus kinase (JAK) 3 inhibitor, and PF-06700841,
a tyrosine kinase (TYK) 2/JAK1 inhibitor, compared to placebo, in
patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune
disease characterized by hair loss and often associated with profound
psychological consequences. Both JAK inhibitors met the primary efficacy
endpoint in improving hair regrowth on the scalp relative to baseline at
week 24 (33.6 points and 49.5 points for JAK3 and TYK2/JAK1,
respectively) as measured by the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score
(100 point scale). The findings were presented during a Late-Breaking
News session at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology
(EADV) Congress in Paris, France.
“We are pleased with these results and excited by the potential of
kinase inhibition as a new therapeutic target for patients living with
alopecia areata. This is the first well-controlled study of oral JAK
inhibitors in alopecia areata, helping enhance our understanding of this
disease with significant unmet need and advance the science of kinase
inhibition,” said Michael Vincent, M.D, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and
Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology.
Based on the totality of the data and the emerging clinical profiles,
the investigational JAK3 inhibitor, which was recently granted
Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA for alopecia areata, is
advancing to the next phase of development for moderate to severe AA and
will continue to be evaluated for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Crohn’s
disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). PF-06700841 will continue to
be evaluated for psoriasis (PsO), CD and UC.
“People living with alopecia areata face a difficult journey as there
are currently no approved treatments,” said study investigator Rodney
Sinclair, MD, Sinclair Dermatology, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. “The
results seen with these JAK inhibitors are very encouraging for me as a
clinician as they signal a potential new way to think about the
treatment of alopecia, which may bring hope for patients with this
distressing condition.”
About the Study
This Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, multicenter study evaluates the
efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PF-06651600 and PF-06700841
compared to placebo in patients with moderate to severe AA. Patients
were randomized 1:1:1 to receive: PF-06651600 (200 mg once daily [QD]
for 4 weeks, followed by 50 mg QD for 20 weeks), or PF-06700841 (60 mg
QD for 4 weeks, followed by 30 mg QD for 20 weeks), or placebo.
The study found that the placebo-adjusted mean (95% CI) in SALT change
from baseline scores at Week 24 were 33.6 points (21.4, 45.7),
(P<0.0001) for PF-06651600 and 49.5 points (37.1, 61.8), (P<0.0001) for
PF-06700841, with statistically significant separation from placebo
occurring as early as Week 6 and Week 4, respectively.
In addition to meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, the
investigational candidates also met all secondary endpoints in this
study.
Overall, adverse event (AE) rates were comparable between treatment
groups. The most common adverse events seen in the study were in the
infections, gastrointestinal and skin/subcutaneous tissue categories.
There were no cases of herpes zoster reactivation.
About Alopecia Areata
Alopecia areata (AA) is an autoimmune disease, characterized by hair
loss, often patchy, on the scalp, face, or body.1,2 People
suffering from AA experience symptoms when immune cells attack healthy
hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out, often starting with
smooth, round patches.1,2 The mean age of onset is between 25
and 35, but it can also impact children and adolescents, and is seen in
both sexes and all ethnicities.1,2 More than half of patients
with AA experience poor health-related quality of life and, as a result,
the condition may lead to serious psychological consequences, including
high levels of depression and anxiety.1
Pfizer’s Kinase Inhibitor Leadership
The JAK pathways are believed to play an important role in inflammatory
processes as they are involved in signaling for over 50 cytokines and
growth factors, many of which drive immune-mediated conditions.1
JAK inhibition offers the potential for new advanced treatment options
for these conditions through unique and targeted selectivity.
Pfizer has established a leading kinase research capability with
multiple unique kinase inhibitor therapies in development. As a pioneer
in JAK science, the Company is continuing to advance several
investigational programs for molecules with novel selectivity profiles,
which, if approved, could potentially deliver transformative therapies
for patients. Pfizer has the following kinase inhibitors in trials
across multiple indications:
-
PF-06651600: A JAK 3 inhibitor for RA arthritis, CD and UC;
PF-06651600 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for
the treatment of patients with AA
-
PF-06700841: A TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor under investigation for the
treatment of PsO, CD and UC
-
PF-04965842: A selective JAK1 inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical trials for
the treatment of atopic dermatitis(AD)2; PF-04965842
received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the
treatment of patients with moderate to severe AD
-
PF-06650833: An interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase 4 (IRAK4)
inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of RA
-
PF-06826647: A TYK2 inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of
PsO and inflammatory bowel disease
