Pfizer : Prices $5,000,000,000 Debt Offering

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the pricing of a debt offering
consisting of five tranches of notes:
$500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.800% notes due 2022
$750,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 2.950% notes due 2024
$1,750,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 3.450% notes due 2029
$750,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2039
$1,250,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 4.000% notes due 2049
Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including to refinance, redeem or repurchase existing debt and to repay
a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 11, 2019,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs &
Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. Copies may be obtained by calling Barclays Capital Inc. at
(888) 603-5847, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (800) 503-4611, Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC at (866) 471-2526 and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at
(212) 834-4533.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor will there be any
sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation,
or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties.
We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using
words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,”
“forecast,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek” and other words and terms
of similar meaning or by using future dates in connection with any
discussion of, among other things, expectations regarding the completion
of the notes offering and the use of proceeds. A list and description of
risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including in the
sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That
May Affect Future Results” and “Risk Factors,” in our Current Reports on
Form 8-K, and in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus,
in each case including in the section thereof captioned “Risk Factors.”
You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all
such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be
a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be
realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results
and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in
mind as you consider forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned
not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
required by law or by the rules and regulations of the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are advised, however, to consult
any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-K,
10-Q and 8-K reports and our other filings with the SEC.
