PFIZER

PFIZER

(PFE)
Pfizer Raises 2019 Guidance

10/29/2019 | 07:38am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Pfizer Inc. raised its financial targets for the year on Tuesday as the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, lifted by higher sales in its biopharmaceutical business.

The New York-based drugmaker said it expects full-year revenue of between $51.2 billion and $52.2 billion, compared with its previous outlook of between $50.5 billion and $52.5 billion. The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to between $2.94 and $3.00 a share, from $2.76 to $2.86 a share.

The company posted a third-quarter profit of $7.68 billion, or $1.36 a share, compared with $4.11 billion, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special one-time items, the company reported a profit of 75 cents a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 46 cents a share, or 62 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell to $12.68 billion from $13.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $12.26 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Sales in its biopharmaceutical segment rose by about 7% to $10.11 billion, led by higher sales of its Ibrance, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Vyndaqel and Inlyta brands as well as an increase in sales in its international markets, Pfizer said.

Sales at its Upjohn unit, which includes the cholesterol-controlling Lipitor pills and the pain drug Lyrica, fell 28%, driven by volume declines for Lyrica in the U.S. due to the loss of patent protection.

Shares of Pfizer are up 2.9% in premarket trading.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.57% 3099 Delayed Quote.11.54%
PFIZER 1.39% 37.28 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
PFIZER LTD 3.01% 3495.3 End-of-day quote.23.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 469 M
EBIT 2019 18 958 M
Net income 2019 13 771 M
Debt 2019 32 534 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 5,03x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart PFIZER
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,15  $
Last Close Price 37,28  $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer
Lidia L. Fonseca Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.10%340 927
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 048
MERCK AND COMPANY7.58%210 463
NOVARTIS16.97%197 613
NOVO NORDISK AS22.21%128 856
