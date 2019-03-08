Pfizer : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for LORVIQUA® (lorlatinib) for Certain Adult Patients with Previously-Treated ALK-Positive Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Pfizer today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for LORVIQUA® (lorlatinib, approved in the U.S., Canada, and Japan under the brand name LORBRENA®), an anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for LORVIQUA as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed after alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK TKI therapy, or crizotinib and at least one other ALK TKI. Conversion to normal approval will be contingent on provisions of comprehensive data confirming that the benefit-risk balance is positive. The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), with a decision expected in the coming months.

'Addressing drug resistance and relapse remains a challenge in the treatment of ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer,' said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. 'This CHMP opinion represents a step forward in bringing LORVIQUA to patients in Europe living with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer who have limited treatment options.'

The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for LORVIQUA was based on results from a non-randomized, dose-ranging and activity-estimating, multi-cohort, multi-center Phase 1/2 study, B7461001, evaluating LORVIQUA for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive advanced NSCLC, who were previously treated with one or more ALK TKIs. A total of 229 patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC were enrolled across various subgroups based on prior treatment.

About LORVIQUA®(lorlatinib)

LORVIQUA is a TKI that has been shown to be highly active in preclinical lung cancer models harboring chromosomal rearrangements of ALK. LORVIQUA was specifically developed to inhibit tumor mutations that drive resistance to other ALK inhibitors and to penetrate the blood brain barrier.

LORVIQUA is approved in the U.S. under the brand name LORBRENA® for the treatment of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed on crizotinib and at least one other ALK inhibitor for metastatic disease, or whose disease has progressed on alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK inhibitor therapy for metastatic disease. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. It is also approved in Japan and Canada.

LORBRENA® (lorlatinib) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FROM THE U.S. PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

Contraindications: LORBRENA is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A inducers, due to the potential for serious hepatotoxicity.

Risk of Serious Hepatotoxicity with Concomitant Use of Strong CYP3A Inducers: Severe hepatotoxicity occurred in 10 of 12 healthy subjects receiving a single dose of LORBRENA with multiple daily doses of rifampin, a strong CYP3A inducer. Grade 4 ALT or AST elevations occurred in 50% of subjects, Grade 3 in 33% of subjects, and Grade 2 in 8% of subjects. Discontinue strong CYP3A inducers for 3 plasma half-lives of the strong CYP3A inducer prior to initiating LORBRENA. Avoid concomitant use of LORBRENA with moderate CYP3A inducers. If concomitant use of moderate CYP3A inducers cannot be avoided, monitor AST, ALT, and bilirubin 48 hours after initiating LORBRENA and at least 3 times during the first week after initiating LORBRENA. Depending upon the relative importance of each drug, discontinue LORBRENA or the CYP3A inducer for persistent Grade 2 or higher hepatotoxicity.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Effects: A broad spectrum of CNS effects can occur. These include seizures, hallucinations, and changes in cognitive function, mood (including suicidal ideation), speech, mental status, and sleep. Withhold and resume at the same or reduced dose or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Hyperlipidemia: Increases in serum cholesterol and triglycerides can occur. Grade 3 or 4 elevations in total cholesterol occurred in 17% and Grade 3 or 4 elevations in triglycerides occurred in 17% of the 332 patients who received LORBRENA. Eighty percent of patients required initiation of lipid-lowering medications, with a median time to onset of start of such medications of 21 days. Initiate or increase the dose of lipid-lowering agents in patients with hyperlipidemia. Monitor serum cholesterol and triglycerides before initiating LORBRENA, 1 and 2 months after initiating LORBRENA, and periodically thereafter. Withhold and resume at same dose for the first occurrence; resume at same or reduced dose of LORBRENA for recurrence based on severity.

Atrioventricular (AV) Block: PR interval prolongation and AV block can occur. In 295 patients who received LORBRENA at a dose of 100 mg orally once daily and who had a baseline electrocardiography (ECG), 1% experienced AV block and 0.3% experienced Grade 3 AV block and underwent pacemaker placement. Monitor ECG prior to initiating LORBRENA and periodically thereafter. Withhold and resume at reduced or same dose in patients who undergo pacemaker placement. Permanently discontinue for recurrence in patients without a pacemaker.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Severe or life-threatening pulmonary adverse reactions consistent with ILD/pneumonitis can occur. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 1.5% of patients, including Grade 3 or 4 ILD/pneumonitis in 1.2% of patients. Promptly investigate for ILD/pneumonitis in any patient who presents with worsening of respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Immediately withhold LORBRENA in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue LORBRENA for treatment-related ILD/pneumonitis of any severity.

Embryo-fetal Toxicity: LORBRENA can cause fetal harm.Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use an effective non-hormonal method of contraception, since LORBRENA can render hormonal contraceptives ineffective, during treatment with LORBRENA and for at least 6 months after the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with LORBRENA and for 3 months after the final dose.

Adverse Reactions: Serious adverse reactions occurred in 32% of the 295 patients; the most frequently reported serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (3.4%), dyspnea (2.7%), pyrexia (2%), mental status changes (1.4%), and respiratory failure (1.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients and included pneumonia (0.7%), myocardial infarction (0.7%), acute pulmonary edema (0.3%), embolism (0.3%), peripheral artery occlusion (0.3%), and respiratory distress (0.3%). The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were edema, peripheral neuropathy, cognitive effects, dyspnea, fatigue, weight gain, arthralgia, mood effects, and diarrhea; the most common (≥20%) laboratory abnormalities were hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, anemia, hyperglycemia, increased AST, hypoalbuminemia, increased ALT, increased lipase, and increased alkaline phosphatase.

Drug Interactions: LORBRENA is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A inducers. Avoid concomitant use with moderate CYP3A inducers and strong CYP3A inhibitors. If concomitant use of moderate CYP3A inducers cannot be avoided, monitor ALT, AST, and bilirubin as recommended. If concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, reduce the LORBRENA dose as recommended. Concomitant use of LORBRENA decreases the concentration of CYP3A substrates.

Lactation: Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants, instruct women not to breastfeed during treatment with LORBRENA and for 7 days after the final dose.

Hepatic Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients with mild hepatic impairment. The recommended dose of LORBRENA has not been established for patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

Renal Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients with mild or moderate renal impairment. The recommended dose of LORBRENA has not been established for patients with severe renal impairment.

Please see full prescribing information for LORBRENA in the U.S. here(link is external).

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than two million new cases diagnosed globally in 2018.1 About 85 percent of all lung cancers are identified as non-small cell, and approximately 75 percent of these are metastatic, or advanced, at diagnosis.2

ALK gene rearrangement is a genetic alteration that drives the development of lung cancer in some patients.3,4 Epidemiology studies suggest that approximately three to five percent of NSCLC tumors are ALK-positive.5

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of March 1, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about LORVIQUA/LORBRENA (lorlatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, including a potential indication in the EU and LORVIQUA/LORBRENA's potential benefits, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of LORVIQUA/LORBRENA; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when applications for LORVIQUA/LORBRENA may be filed in any other jurisdictions; whether and when the European Commission may approve the pending application for LORVIQUA in the EU and whether and when any such other applications for LORVIQUA/LORBRENA that may be pending or filed may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether LORVIQUA/LORBRENA will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of LORVIQUA/LORBRENA; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned 'Risk Factors' and 'Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results', as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov (link is external)and www.pfizer.com.

