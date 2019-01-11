Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

01/11/2019 | 06:29pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

BOURLA ALBERT

PFIZER INC [ PFE ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10017

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Phantom Stock Units SSP

1/10/2019

(2)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

A

37.0000

(2)

Common Stock

37.0000

$42.3100

12671.0000

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Each unit represents one phantom share of common stock.

(2)

These units, which were acquired pursuant to the Pfizer Supplemental Savings Plan, are settled in cash following the reporting person's separation from service and may be transferred by the reporting person into an alternative investment account at any time.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

BOURLA ALBERT

PFIZER INC.-CORP. SECRETARY 235 EAST 42ND ST.

NEW YORK, NY 10017

X

Chief Executive Officer

Signatures

Susan E. Grant, by power of atty., for Albert Bourla

1/11/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 23:28:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 590 M
EBIT 2018 20 023 M
Net income 2018 13 007 M
Debt 2018 28 504 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 17,70
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
EV / Sales 2018 5,11x
EV / Sales 2019 5,03x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-0.71%251 372
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.09%345 787
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.18%223 043
NOVARTIS2.76%221 240
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.53%196 094
AMGEN4.11%127 680
