Pfizer : U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Biosimilar TRAZIMERA™ (trastuzumab-qyyp), a Biosimilar to Herceptin®1

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the United States (U.S.) Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TRAZIMERA™
(trastuzumab-qyyp), a biosimilar to Herceptin® (trastuzumab),1
for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER2)
overexpressing breast cancer and HER2 overexpressing metastatic gastric
or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.2
“This is an important milestone in the U.S. which both adds to our
growing portfolio of oncology treatments and has the potential to
improve access to cancer care,” said Andy Schmeltz, Global President,
Pfizer Oncology. “We are proud to be able to offer treatment options
that can help address the diverse needs of patients.”
The FDA approval was based on review of a comprehensive data package,
which demonstrated a high degree of similarity between TRAZIMERA and the
originator product. This includes results from the REFLECTIONS B327-02
clinical comparative study that was recently published in the British
Journal of Cancer, which showed clinical equivalence, finding a high
degree of similarity and no clinically meaningful differences between
TRAZIMERA and the originator product in patients with first line HER2
overexpressing metastatic breast cancer.3
“Approximately 15-30% of breast cancers and 10-30% of gastric cancers
are HER2-positive, which is associated with aggressive disease and poor
prognoses for patients,” said Dr. Mark Pegram, associate director for
clinical research at the Stanford Comprehensive Cancer Institute, and
director of the Breast Oncology Program at the Stanford Women’s Cancer
Center.4 “With the availability of biosimilars like TRAZIMERA
in the U.S., oncologists will have additional treatment options to
choose from, which may help provide patients with greater access to the
medicines they need.”
Pfizer has a robust portfolio of potential biosimilar candidates in mid-
to late-stage development.5 TRAZIMERA is Pfizer’s first
oncology monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilar and Pfizer’s fifth
biosimilar to be approved by the FDA.2,6,7,8,9 TRAZIMERA was
also approved for use in the EU in July 2018 for the treatment of HER2
overexpressing breast cancer and HER2 overexpressing metastatic gastric
or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.10
About TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab-qyyp)
TRAZIMERA is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilar of the originator
biologic medicine, Herceptin, which targets HER2, a protein found on the
surface of some cancer cells which can stimulate the cells to divide and
grow.11 TRAZIMERA locks on to the HER2 protein and blocks the
receptors, stopping cell division and growth.10
As part of the REFLECTIONS clinical trial program, TRAZIMERA has been
studied in nearly 500 patients and across more than 20 countries to date.12,13,14,15,16
TRAZIMERAIMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Possible Serious Side Effects With TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab–qyyp)
Not all people have serious side effects, but side effects with
TRAZIMERA therapy are common.
Although some people may have a life-threatening side effect, most do
not.
Your doctor will stop treatment if any serious side effects occur.
TRAZIMERA is not for everyone. Be sure to contact your doctor if you
are experiencing any of the following:
HEART PROBLEMS
These include heart problems—such as congestive heart failure or reduced
heart function—with or without symptoms. The risk for and seriousness of
these heart problems were highest in people who received both
trastuzumab and a certain type of chemotherapy (anthracycline). In a
study of adjuvant (early) breast cancer, one patient died of
significantly weakened heart muscle. Your doctor will check for signs of
heart problems before, during, and after treatment with TRAZIMERA.
INFUSION REACTIONS, including:
-
Fever and chills
-
Feeling sick to your stomach (nausea)
-
Throwing up (vomiting)
-
Pain (in some cases at tumor sites)
-
Headache
-
Dizziness
-
Shortness of breath
These signs usually happen within 24 hours after receiving TRAZIMERA.
Be sure to contact your doctor if you:
Are a woman who could become pregnant, or may be pregnant
TRAZIMERA may result in the death of an unborn baby or birth defects.
Contraception should be used while receiving TRAZIMERA and after your
last dose of TRAZIMERA. If you are exposed to TRAZIMERA during pregnancy
or within 7 months of becoming pregnant, you are encouraged to report
TRAZIMERA exposure to Pfizer at 1-800-438-1985.
Have any signs of SEVERE LUNG PROBLEMS, including:
-
Severe shortness of breath
-
Fluid in or around the lungs
-
Weakening of the valve between the heart and the lungs
-
Not enough oxygen in the body
-
Swelling of the lungs
-
Scarring of the lungs
Your doctor may check for signs of severe lung problems when he or she
examines you.
Have LOW WHITE BLOOD CELL COUNTS
Low white blood cell counts can be life threatening. Low white blood
cell counts were seen more often in patients receiving trastuzumab plus
chemotherapy than in patients receiving chemotherapy alone.
Your doctor may check for signs of low white blood cell counts when he
or she examines you.
Side Effects Seen Most Often With trastuzumab
Some patients receiving trastuzumab for breast cancer had the following
side effects:
-
Fever
-
Feeling sick to your stomach (nausea)
-
Throwing up (vomiting)
-
Infusion reactions
-
Diarrhea
-
Infections
-
Increased cough
-
Headache
-
Feeling tired
-
Shortness of breath
-
Rash
-
Low white and red blood cell counts
-
Muscle pain
Some patients receiving trastuzumab for metastatic stomach cancer had
the following side effects:
-
Low white blood cell counts
-
Diarrhea
-
Feeling tired
-
Low red blood cell counts
-
Swelling of the mouth lining
-
Weight loss
-
Upper respiratory tract infections
-
Fever
-
Low platelet counts
-
Swelling of the mucous membranes
-
Swelling of the nose and throat
-
Change in taste
You should contact your doctor immediately if you have any of the side
effects listed above.
Please see full Prescribing
Information for TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab-qyyp), including BOXED
WARNING.
About Pfizer Oncology
At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we
believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.
Today, Pfizer Oncology has an industry-leading portfolio of 18 approved
innovative cancer medicines and biosimilars across more than 20
indications, including breast, prostate, kidney, lung and hematology.
Pfizer Oncology is striving to change the trajectory of cancer.
Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products. Our global
portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to
investors on our website at www.pfizer.com.
In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and
follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and
like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.
DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of
March 11, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking
statements contained in this release as the result of new information or
future events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about TRAZIMERA
(trastuzumab-qyyp), including its potential benefits, that involves
substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties
regarding the launch timing and commercial success of TRAZIMERA in the
United States; the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints,
commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory
submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well
as the possibility of unfavourable new clinical data and further
analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data
are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory
authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the
design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when
applications for TRAZIMERA may be filed in any other jurisdictions;
whether and when any such other applications for TRAZIMERA that may be
pending or filed may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will
depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether
the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the
product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether TRAZIMERA will be
commercially successful; intellectual property and/or litigation
implications; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting
labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that
could affect the availability or commercial potential of TRAZIMERA; and
competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.
