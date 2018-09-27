Pfizer : U.S. FDA Approves VIZIMPRO® (dacomitinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with EGFR-Mutated Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved VIZIMPRO® [vih-ZIM-pro] (dacomitinib),
a kinase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of patients with
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth
factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution
mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test.
“Improving outcomes for patients is the central focus of why we develop
and deliver new medicines. VIZIMPRO is yet another example of Pfizer’s
commitment to providing more options in lung cancer where there is great
unmet need,” said Andy Schmeltz, Global President, Pfizer Oncology.
“With today’s approval, Pfizer has medicines that target three unique
lung cancer biomarkers, marking real progress for patients which has
been achieved through a diverse and persistent drug development
approach.”
The safety and efficacy of VIZIMPRO was demonstrated in ARCHER 1050, a
randomized, multicenter, multinational, open-label study. Patients were
required to have unresectable, metastatic NSCLC with no prior therapy
for metastatic disease or recurrent disease with a minimum of 12 months
disease-free after completion of systemic therapy; an Eastern
Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 0 or 1; EGFR
exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations. A total of 452
patients were randomized 1:1 to VIZIMPRO (n=227) or gefitinib (n=225).
The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) as determined
by blinded Independent Radiologic Central (IRC) review, and additional
efficacy outcomes included overall response rate (ORR), duration of
response (DoR) and overall survival (OS). A statistically significant
improvement in PFS as determined by the IRC was demonstrated for
patients randomized to VIZIMPRO compared with gefitinib (HR = 0.59 [95%
CI: 0.47, 0.74], p <0.0001). Median PFS in the VIZIMPRO group was 14.7
months (95% CI: 11.1, 16.6) compared with 9.2 months (95% CI: 9.1, 11.0)
in the gefitinib arm.
“EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer is a common illness,
especially in the Asian population, and new treatment options will
ultimately benefit patients,” said Professor Tony Mok, MD, primary
investigator for the ARCHER 1050 study and Chair of Department of
Clinical Oncology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. “The findings
from ARCHER 1050 suggest that VIZIMPRO should be considered as a new
first-line treatment option for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small
cell lung cancer exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution
mutations.”
Among 227 patients with EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC who received
VIZIMPRO in ARCHER 1050, the most common (> 20%) adverse reactions were
diarrhea (87%), rash (69%), paronychia (64%), stomatitis (45%),
decreased appetite (31%), dry skin (30%), decreased weight (26%),
alopecia (23%), cough (21%), and pruritus (21%). Serious adverse
reactions occurred in 27 percent of patients treated with VIZIMPRO. The
most common (≥1%) serious adverse reactions reported were diarrhea
(2.2%) and interstitial lung disease (1.3%). The full prescribing
information for VIZIMPRO can be found here.
"Today’s approval of VIZIMPRO is a direct result of our commitment to
precision drug development and improving outcomes for patients with
mutation-driven lung cancers. Pfizer now has two medicines that can
tackle three different forms of mutation-driven lung cancer: XALKORI for
patients with ALK-positive or ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer
and VIZIMPRO for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer,”
said Mace Rothenberg, MD, chief development officer, Oncology, Pfizer
Global Product Development.
Earlier this year, the FDA granted Priority Review for VIZIMPRO for the
first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic
NSCLC with EGFR-activating mutations. The FDA grants Priority Review to
medicines that may offer significant advances in treatment or may
provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.
Pfizer is committed to ensuring that patients living with lung cancer
have access to this innovative therapy. Patients in the U.S. who are
prescribed VIZIMPRO have access to Pfizer Oncology TogetherTM,
which offers personalized patient support including financial assistance
and additional resources to help them manage day-to-day life with their
condition.
About VIZIMPRO® (dacomitinib)
VIZIMPRO is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the first-line treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21
L858R substitution mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test.
VIZIMPRO was reviewed and approved under the FDA’s Priority Review
program.
The recommended dose of VIZIMPRO is 45 mg taken orally, once daily, with
or without food. If dose reduction is necessary, then the first dose
reduction should be to 30 mg once daily and second dose reduction should
be to 15 mg once daily.
In 2012, Pfizer and SFJ Pharmaceuticals entered into a collaborative
development agreement to conduct ARCHER 1050 across multiple sites. SFJ
is a global drug development company, which provides a unique and highly
customized co-development partnering model for the world’s top
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Under the terms of this
agreement, SFJ Pharmaceuticals provided the funding and conducted the
trial to generate the clinical data used to support this application.
Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize VIZIMPRO globally.
About ARCHER 1050
The efficacy of VIZIMPRO was demonstrated in ARCHER 1050, a global Phase
3 head-to-head trial conducted in patients with unresectable, metastatic
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring epidermal growth factor
receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution
mutations, with no prior therapy for metastatic disease or recurrent
disease with a minimum of 12 months disease-free after completion of
systemic therapy. A total of 452 patients were randomized 1:1 to
VIZIMPRO 45mg (n=227) or gefitinib 250mg (n=225). Randomization was
stratified by region and EGFR mutation status. The major efficacy
outcome measure was PFS as determined by blinded IRC review, and
additional efficacy outcomes included ORR, DoR and OS.
The hierarchical statistical testing order was PFS followed by ORR and
then OS. No formal testing of OS was conducted since the formal
comparison of ORR was not statistically significant.
VIZIMPRO® (dacomitinib) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FROM THE U.S.
PRESCRIBING INFORMATION
There are no contraindications for VIZIMPRO.
Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD): Severe and fatal ILD/pneumonitis
occurred in patients treated with VIZIMPRO and occurred in 0.5% of the
394 VIZIMPRO-treated patients; 0.3% of cases were fatal. Monitor
patients for pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Withhold
VIZIMPRO and promptly investigate for ILD in patients who present with
worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (e.g.,
dyspnea, cough, and fever). Permanently discontinue VIZIMPRO if ILD is
confirmed.
Diarrhea: Severe and fatal diarrhea occurred in patients treated
with VIZIMPRO. Diarrhea occurred in 86% of the 394 VIZIMPRO-treated
patients. Grade 3 or 4 diarrhea was reported in 11% of patients and 0.3%
of cases were fatal. Withhold VIZIMPRO for Grade 2 or greater diarrhea
until recovery to less than or equal to Grade 1 severity, then resume
VIZIMPRO at the same or a reduced dose depending on the severity of
diarrhea. Promptly initiate anti-diarrheal treatment (loperamide or
diphenoxylate hydrochloride with atropine sulfate) for diarrhea.
Dermatologic Adverse Reactions: Rash and exfoliative skin
reactions occurred in patients treated with VIZIMPRO. Rash occurred in
78% of the 394 VIZIMPRO-treated patients. Grade 3 or 4 rash was reported
in 21% of patients. Exfoliative skin reactions of any severity were
reported in 7% of patients. Grade 3 or 4 exfoliative skin reactions were
reported in 1.8% of patients. Withhold VIZIMPRO for persistent Grade 2
or any Grade 3 or 4 dermatologic adverse reaction until recovery to less
than or equal to Grade 1 severity, then resume VIZIMPRO at the same or a
reduced dose depending on the severity of the dermatologic adverse
reaction. The incidence and severity of rash and exfoliative skin
reactions may increase with sun exposure. At the time of initiation of
VIZIMPRO, initiate use of moisturizers and appropriate measures to limit
sun exposure. Upon development of Grade 1 rash, initiate treatment with
topical antibiotics and topical steroids. Initiate oral antibiotics for
Grade 2 or more severe dermatologic adverse reactions.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: VIZIMPRO can cause fetal harm when
administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential
risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use
effective contraception during treatment with VIZIMPRO and for at least
17 days after the final dose.
Adverse Reactions: The most common (>20%) adverse reactions were
diarrhea (87%), rash (69%), paronychia (64%), stomatitis (45%),
decreased appetite (31%), dry skin (30%), decreased weight (26%),
alopecia (23%), cough (21%), and pruritus (21%). The most common (≥1%)
serious adverse reactions were diarrhea (2.2%) and interstitial lung
disease (1.3%).
Drug Interactions: Concomitant use with a proton pump inhibitor
(PPI) decreases dacomitinib concentrations, which may reduce VIZIMPRO
efficacy. Avoid the concomitant use of PPIs with VIZIMPRO. As an
alternative to PPIs, use locally-acting antacids or an H2-receptor
antagonist. Administer VIZIMPRO at least 6 hours before or 10 hours
after taking an H2-receptor antagonist. Concomitant use of VIZIMPRO
increases the concentration of drugs that are CYP2D6 substrates which
may increase the risk of toxicities of these drugs. Avoid concomitant
use of VIZIMPRO with CYP2D6 substrates where minimal increases in
concentration of the CYP2D6 substrate may lead to serious or
life-threatening toxicities.
Lactation: Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions
in breastfed infants from VIZIMPRO, advise women not to breastfeed
during treatment with VIZIMPRO and for at least 17 days after the last
dose.
Hepatic Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended in patients
with mild or moderate hepatic impairment. The recommended dose of
VIZIMPRO has not been established for patients with severe hepatic
impairment.
Renal Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients
with mild or moderate renal impairment. The recommended dose of VIZIMPRO
has not been established for patients with severe renal impairment.
About XALKORI® (crizotinib)
XALKORI is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) indicated for the treatment
of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose
tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) or ROS1-positive as detected
by an FDA-approved test. XALKORI has received approval for patients with
ALK-positive NSCLC in more than 90 countries including Australia,
Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and the European Union. XALKORI is
also approved for ROS1-positive NSCLC in more than 60 countries.
XALKORI® Important Safety Information
Hepatotoxicity: Drug-induced hepatotoxicity with fatal outcome
occurred in 0.1% of patients treated with XALKORI across clinical trials
(n=1719). Transaminase elevations generally occurred within the first 2
months. Monitor liver function tests, including ALT, AST, and total
bilirubin, every 2 weeks during the first 2 months of treatment, then
once a month, and as clinically indicated, with more frequent repeat
testing for increased liver transaminases, alkaline phosphatase, or
total bilirubin in patients who develop transaminase elevations.
Permanently discontinue for ALT/AST elevation >3 times ULN with
concurrent total bilirubin elevation >1.5 times ULN (in the absence of
cholestasis or hemolysis); otherwise, temporarily suspend and
dose-reduce XALKORI as indicated.
Interstitial Lung Disease (Pneumonitis): Severe,
life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis
can occur. Across clinical trials (n=1719), 2.9% of XALKORI-treated
patients had any grade ILD, 1.0% had Grade 3/4, and 0.5% had fatal ILD.
ILD generally occurred within 3 months after initiation of treatment.
Monitor for pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Exclude
other potential causes and permanently discontinue XALKORI in patients
with drug-related ILD/pneumonitis.
QT Interval Prolongation: QTc prolongation can occur. Across
clinical trials (n=1616), 2.1% of patients had QTcF (corrected QT by the
Fridericia method) ≥500 ms and 5.0% had an increase from baseline QTcF
≥60 ms by automated machine-read evaluation of ECGs. Avoid use in
patients with congenital long QT syndrome. Monitor ECGs and electrolytes
in patients with congestive heart failure, bradyarrhythmias, electrolyte
abnormalities, or who are taking medications that prolong the QT
interval. Permanently discontinue XALKORI in patients who develop QTc
>500 ms or ≥60 ms change from baseline with Torsade de pointes,
polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, or signs/symptoms of serious
arrhythmia. Withhold XALKORI in patients who develop QTc >500 ms on at
least 2 separate ECGs until recovery to a QTc ≤480 ms, then resume at a
reduced dose.
Bradycardia: Symptomatic bradycardia can occur. Across clinical
trials, bradycardia occurred in 12.7% of patients treated with XALKORI
(n=1719). Avoid use in combination with other agents known to cause
bradycardia. Monitor heart rate and blood pressure regularly. In cases
of symptomatic bradycardia that is not life-threatening, hold XALKORI
until recovery to asymptomatic bradycardia or to a heart rate of ≥60
bpm, re-evaluate the use of concomitant medications, and adjust the dose
of XALKORI. Permanently discontinue for life-threatening bradycardia due
to XALKORI; however, if associated with concomitant medications known to
cause bradycardia or hypotension, hold XALKORI until recovery to
asymptomatic bradycardia or to a heart rate of ≥60 bpm. If concomitant
medications can be adjusted or discontinued, restart XALKORI at 250 mg
once daily with frequent monitoring.
Severe Visual Loss: Across clinical trials, the incidence of
Grade 4 visual field defect with vision loss was 0.2% (n=1719).
Discontinue XALKORI in patients with new onset of severe visual loss
(best corrected vision less than 20/200 in one or both eyes). Perform an
ophthalmological evaluation. There is insufficient information to
characterize the risks of resumption of XALKORI in patients with a
severe visual loss; a decision to resume should consider the potential
benefits to the patient.
Vision Disorders: Most commonly visual impairment, photopsia,
blurred vision or vitreous floaters, occurred in 63.1% of 1719 patients.
The majority (95%) of these patients had Grade 1 visual adverse
reactions. 0.8% of patients had Grade 3 and 0.2% had Grade 4 visual
impairment. The majority of patients on the XALKORI arms in Studies 1
and 2 (>50%) reported visual disturbances which occurred at a frequency
of 4-7 days each week, lasted up to 1 minute, and had mild or no impact
on daily activities.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: XALKORI can cause fetal harm when
administered to a pregnant woman. Advise of the potential risk to the
fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with female
partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during
treatment and for at least 45 days (females) or 90 days (males)
respectively, following the final dose of XALKORI.
ROS1-positive Metastatic NSCLC: Safety was evaluated in 50
patients with ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC from a single-arm study,
and was generally consistent with the safety profile of XALKORI
evaluated in patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC. Vision
disorders occurred in 92% of patients in the ROS1 study; 90% of patients
had Grade 1 vision disorders and 2% had Grade 2.
Adverse Reactions: Safety was evaluated in a phase 3 study in
previously untreated patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC
randomized to XALKORI (n=171) or chemotherapy (n=169). Serious adverse
events were reported in 34% of patients treated with XALKORI, the most
frequent were dyspnea (4.1%) and pulmonary embolism (2.9%). Fatal
adverse events in XALKORI-treated patients occurred in 2.3% of patients,
consisting of septic shock, acute respiratory failure, and diabetic
ketoacidosis. Common adverse reactions (all grades) occurring in ≥25%
and more commonly (≥5%) in patients treated with XALKORI vs chemotherapy
were vision disorder (71% vs 10%), diarrhea (61% vs 13%), edema (49% vs
12%), vomiting (46% vs 36%), constipation (43% vs 30%), upper
respiratory infection (32% vs 12%), dysgeusia (26% vs 5%), and abdominal
pain (26% vs 12%). Grade 3/4 reactions occurring at a ≥2% higher
incidence with XALKORI vs chemotherapy were QT prolongation (2% vs 0%),
esophagitis (2% vs 0%), and constipation (2% vs 0%). In patients treated
with XALKORI vs chemotherapy, the following occurred: elevation of ALT
(any grade [79% vs 33%] or Grade 3/4 [15% vs 2%]); elevation of AST (any
grade [66% vs 28%] or Grade 3/4 [8% vs 1%]); neutropenia (any grade [52%
vs 59%] or Grade 3/4 [11% vs 16%]); lymphopenia (any grade [48% vs 53%]
or Grade 3/4 [7% vs 13%]); hypophosphatemia (any grade [32% vs 21%] or
Grade 3/4 [10% vs 6%]). In patients treated with XALKORI vs
chemotherapy, renal cysts occurred (5% vs 1%). Nausea (56%), decreased
appetite (30%), fatigue (29%), and neuropathy (21%) also occurred in
patients taking XALKORI.
Drug Interactions: Exercise caution with concomitant use of
moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid grapefruit or grapefruit juice which
may increase plasma concentrations of crizotinib. Avoid concomitant use
of strong CYP3A inducers and inhibitors. Avoid concomitant use of CYP3A
substrates with narrow therapeutic range in patients taking XALKORI. If
concomitant use of CYP3A substrates with narrow therapeutic range is
required in patients taking XALKORI, dose reductions of the CYP3A
substrates may be required due to adverse reactions.
Lactation: Because of the potential for adverse reactions in
breastfed infants, advise females not to breastfeed during treatment
with XALKORI and for 45 days after the final dose.
Hepatic Impairment: Crizotinib concentrations increased in
patients with pre-existing moderate (any AST and total bilirubin >1.5x
ULN and ≤3x ULN) or severe (any AST and total bilirubin >3x ULN) hepatic
impairment. Reduce XALKORI dose in patients with moderate or severe
hepatic impairment. The recommended dose of XALKORI in patients with
pre-existing moderate hepatic impairment is 200 mg orally twice daily or
with pre-existing severe hepatic impairment is 250 mg orally once daily.
Renal Impairment: Decreases in estimated glomerular filtration
rate occurred in patients treated with XALKORI. Administer XALKORI at a
starting dose of 250 mg taken orally once daily in patients with severe
renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min) not requiring dialysis.
For more information and full prescribing information, please visit www.XALKORI.com.
About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide.1
NSCLC accounts for about 85 percent of lung cancer cases and remains
difficult to treat, particularly in the metastatic setting.2
Approximately 75 percent of NSCLC patients are diagnosed late with
metastatic or advanced disease where the five-year survival rate is only
five percent.3,4,5
EGFR is a protein that helps cells grow and divide. When the EGFR gene
is mutated it can cause the protein to be overactive resulting in cancer
cells to form. EGFR mutations may occur in 10 to 35 percent of NSCLC
tumors globally, and most common activating mutations are deletions in
exon 19 and exon 21 L858R substitutions, which together account for more
than 80 percent of known activating EGFR mutations. The disease is
associated with low survival rates and disease progression remains a
challenge.5,6
About Pfizer in Lung Cancer
Pfizer Oncology is committed to addressing the unmet needs of a broad
range of patients with lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related
death worldwide and a particularly difficult-to-treat disease. Pfizer
strives to address the diverse and evolving needs of patients with
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by developing efficacious and safe
therapies, including biomarker-driven therapies and combinations with
immuno-oncology (IO) agents. By combining leading scientific insights
with a patient-centric approach, Pfizer is continually advancing its
work to match the right patient with the right medicine at the right
time. Through our research pipeline and collaboration efforts, we are
committed to delivering renewed hope to patients living with NSCLC.
About Pfizer Oncology
At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we
believe we can make a meaningful difference on the lives of patients.
Today, Pfizer Oncology has an industry-leading portfolio of 11 approved
cancer medicines across 19 indications, including breast, prostate,
kidney, lung and hematology. We also have one of the deepest oncology
biosimilars pipelines, with two medicines approved globally and several
assets in mid to late-stage development for the treatment of cancer or
as supportive care. Pfizer Oncology is striving to change the trajectory
of cancer.
Pfizer Inc: Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products. Our global
portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to
investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In
addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn,
YouTube,
and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.
