Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER

(PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Unit Recalls Sodium Bicarbonate Injection Lots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Hospira Inc. unit recalled three lots of 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection because they contain glass particles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The agency said glass particles in an intravenous drug could result in local irritation or swelling, with more serious potential outcomes of blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which may be life-threatening.

Hospira hasn't received any reports of injuries, the FDA said, adding that the products, with expiration dates in July and August, were distributed nationwide in August and September of 2017.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
06:25aPFIZER : Unit Recalls Sodium Bicarbonate Injection Lots
DJ
03/18PFIZER : U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Biosimilar TRAZIMERA™ (trastu..
PU
03/17PFIZER : AUGUSTUS Demonstrates Favorable Safety Results of Eliquis® Versus Vitam..
BU
03/15PFIZER : Description Confidential Treatment Order
PU
03/15MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Alation Accelerates Enterprise Customer Adoption ..
AQ
03/15PFIZER : plant that is closing gets farewell warning letter from FDA
AQ
03/15PFIZER : First oncology mAb biosimilar from Pfizer approved by FDA
AQ
03/14PFIZER : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
03/12BioNTech hires banks for IPO worth up to $800 million - sources
RE
03/12PFIZER : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 330 M
EBIT 2019 19 994 M
Net income 2019 12 347 M
Debt 2019 32 038 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
P/E ratio 2020 16,28
EV / Sales 2019 4,95x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ian C. Read Executive Chairman
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER-4.22%232 121
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.63%366 397
NOVARTIS11.61%238 367
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.61%233 055
MERCK AND COMPANY6.75%210 550
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.10%128 330
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.