Pfizer : Unit Recalls Sodium Bicarbonate Injection Lots

By Colin Kellaher



Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Hospira Inc. unit recalled three lots of 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection because they contain glass particles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The agency said glass particles in an intravenous drug could result in local irritation or swelling, with more serious potential outcomes of blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which may be life-threatening.

Hospira hasn't received any reports of injuries, the FDA said, adding that the products, with expiration dates in July and August, were distributed nationwide in August and September of 2017.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com