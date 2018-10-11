Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer    PFE

PFIZER (PFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pfizer : to Pay $700,000 to Settle Probe Into Ad Practices -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

By Nick Kostov

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) will pay $700,000 to the state of New York and consumers following an investigation into the drug giant's business and advertising practices related to its copayment program, the New York attorney general's office said Thursday.

As part of the program, consumers were told that they would "pay no more than" $15 or $20 for for certain drugs, but often ended up spending more at pharmacies, according to the New York attorney general's office.

"Pfizer misled customers by promising a low copay for prescription drugs--only to leave them with major bills at the cash register," New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

The New York attorney general's office said the settlement requires Pfizer to pay $500,000 in penalties, fees and costs to the state. More than $200,000 would be paid to consumers.

Following the investigation, Pfizer agreed to change the text of the copayment coupons for products including Estring, Quillivant and its Flector Patch to explain that patients could "pay as little as" a listed amount, a process Pfizer completed earlier this year, the New York attorney general's office said.

Pfizer in a statement said it would reimburse consumers who used its copayment coupons for certain drugs within three years of Sept. 21. Pfizer agreed to the settlement without admitting any liability.

Write to Nick Kostov at nick.kostov@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFIZER
07:16pPFIZER : to Pay $700,000 to Settle Probe Into Ad Practices -- Update
DJ
06:35pPFIZER : to Pay $700,000 to Settle Probe Into Ad Practices
DJ
05:38pPRESS RELEASE : A.G. Underwood Announces Settlement With Pfizer For Deceptive Ad..
DJ
02:46pMYRIAD GENETICS : Announces New Laboratory Agreement with Pfizer
AQ
10:50aPFIZER : announces management shakeup in wake of new CEO appointment
AQ
10:27aMYRIAD GENETICS : expands companion diagnostic agreement with Pfizer
AQ
02:18aPFIZER : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/10CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate IBRAN..
AQ
10/10Calithera Biosciences Highlights Breadth of Innovative Pipeline at R&D Day
AQ
10/10MYRIAD GENETICS : and Pfizer Build Upon a Previously Announced Companion Diagnos..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:11pAXSOME THERAPEUTICS : Several Candidates At Phase 3 
10/10Myriad announces new laboratory agreement with Pfizer 
10/09New Pfizer chief fills out management team 
10/09Myriad Genetics inks commercialization plan with Pfizer related to BRACAnalys.. 
10/09QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 185 M
EBIT 2018 20 571 M
Net income 2018 13 059 M
Debt 2018 25 918 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 20,22
P/E ratio 2019 18,40
EV / Sales 2018 5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capitalization 267 B
Chart PFIZER
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER25.54%266 550
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.37%373 440
NOVARTIS2.57%217 383
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.05%213 174
MERCK AND COMPANY25.20%192 390
AMGEN15.70%133 338
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.