Pfizer : to Pay $700,000 to Settle Probe Into Ad Practices -- Update

By Nick Kostov



Pfizer Inc. (PFE) will pay $700,000 to the state of New York and consumers following an investigation into the drug giant's business and advertising practices related to its copayment program, the New York attorney general's office said Thursday.

As part of the program, consumers were told that they would "pay no more than" $15 or $20 for for certain drugs, but often ended up spending more at pharmacies, according to the New York attorney general's office.

"Pfizer misled customers by promising a low copay for prescription drugs--only to leave them with major bills at the cash register," New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

The New York attorney general's office said the settlement requires Pfizer to pay $500,000 in penalties, fees and costs to the state. More than $200,000 would be paid to consumers.

Following the investigation, Pfizer agreed to change the text of the copayment coupons for products including Estring, Quillivant and its Flector Patch to explain that patients could "pay as little as" a listed amount, a process Pfizer completed earlier this year, the New York attorney general's office said.

Pfizer in a statement said it would reimburse consumers who used its copayment coupons for certain drugs within three years of Sept. 21. Pfizer agreed to the settlement without admitting any liability.

