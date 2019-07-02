Log in
PFIZER

PFIZER

(PFE)
South Africa Gives Conditional Go-Ahead to GSK-Pfizer JV -Reuters

07/02/2019

--South Africa's Competition Commission gave conditional approval to a proposed joint venture between pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Pfizer, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The Commission suggested the JV continue to use South African manufacturer and packager Spechparm Holdings for three years, in an effort to alleviate the impact of the deal on local companies working for Pfizer, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-gsk-jointventure/gsk-pfizer-joint-venture-gets-conditional-approval-from-south-africas-competition-regulator-idUSKCN1TX1MR

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.32% 18.022 Delayed Quote.6.96%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.87% 1620.2 Delayed Quote.6.65%
PFIZER 0.54% 44 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
