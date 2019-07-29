WeissLaw LLP Investigates Mylan N.V.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Mylan N.V. ("Mylan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the agreement, Mylan shareholders will own a meager 43% of the combined company.

If you own Mylan shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/mylan-nv/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Mylan's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the deal is a strategic transaction from which Pfizer hopes to leverage Mylan's product portfolio to make significant gains in the market. According to the acquisition announcement, "[t]he transaction will allow the new company to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of Mylan's existing broad product portfolio and future pipeline – including significant investments that have been made across complex generics and biosimilars – into new growth markets."

WeissLaw is investigating whether Mylan's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-mylan-nv-300892688.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP