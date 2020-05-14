Pfizer 20-Valent Vaccine Candidate Meets Study Consistency Goal

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Thursday said a Phase 3 lot-consistency study of its 20-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine candidate met its primary immunogenicity objective.

The New York drug maker said immune responses elicited by the vaccine for all 20 serotypes were equivalent across all three lots in adults 18 through 49 years of age not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

Pfizer said the study is the second Phase 3 trial for which it has positive topline data for the investigational vaccine, which includes 13 serotypes already included in its Prevnar 13 vaccine, plus seven new serotypes. The company noted that the 20 serotypes are responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease worldwide.

Pfizer said it expects the study will satisfy licensure requirements for manufacturing consistency by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as other regulatory agencies around the world.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com