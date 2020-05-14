Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer 20-Valent Vaccine Candidate Meets Study Consistency Goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Thursday said a Phase 3 lot-consistency study of its 20-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine candidate met its primary immunogenicity objective.

The New York drug maker said immune responses elicited by the vaccine for all 20 serotypes were equivalent across all three lots in adults 18 through 49 years of age not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

Pfizer said the study is the second Phase 3 trial for which it has positive topline data for the investigational vaccine, which includes 13 serotypes already included in its Prevnar 13 vaccine, plus seven new serotypes. The company noted that the 20 serotypes are responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease worldwide.

Pfizer said it expects the study will satisfy licensure requirements for manufacturing consistency by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as other regulatory agencies around the world.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER LIMITED 0.44% 4383.65 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
PFIZER, INC. 0.14% 37.14 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
WORLD CO., LTD. -4.04% 1353 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PFIZER, INC.
10:32aPfizer 20-Valent Vaccine Candidate Meets Study Consistency Goal
DJ
10:03aPFIZER : Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Lot Consistency Study ..
BU
05/13SAVE THE DATE : Pfizer Announces New Date of September 14, 2020 for Rescheduled ..
BU
05/12PFIZER : New Data from 18 Approved and Investigational Pfizer Medicines to be Sh..
BU
05/12PFIZER : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare ..
BU
05/12Mail-Order Drug Delivery Rises During Coronavirus Lockdowns
DJ
05/11PFIZER : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of May 15 Conference Call ..
AQ
05/09PFIZER : Patents And Their Role In A COVID-19 Cure
AQ
05/08CORONAVIRUS : Pfizer, BioNTech dose U.S first participants of trial vaccine
AQ
05/08PFIZER : BioNTech dose first coronavirus vaccine trial
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 419 M
EBIT 2020 17 197 M
Net income 2020 12 375 M
Debt 2020 34 719 M
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2021 5,06x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,75  $
Last Close Price 37,05  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-5.44%205 807
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.86%387 628
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.02%306 993
MERCK & CO., INC-14.36%196 602
NOVARTIS-8.79%188 686
ABBVIE INC.0.37%156 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group