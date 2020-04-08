Pfizer : 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

For immediate release: April 7, 2020 Contacts Media Amy Rose Relations: +1 (212) 733-7410 Amy.Rose@Pfizer.com Investor Chuck Triano +1 (212) 733-3901 Relations: Charles.E.Triano@Pfizer.com

Pfizer to Hold Virtual-Only

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

New York, NY, April 7, 2020 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to coronavirus / COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, will not change. Shareholders can find additional details regarding participation in the 2020 Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/2802277443. The password for the meeting is PFE2020.

As described in the proxy statement and/or supplemental proxy materials for the

2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders are able to participate if:

They were registered shareholders as of the close of business on February 25, 2020.

They hold a legal proxy for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, you will need to enter the 15- digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required.

