Pfizer : Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready for Emergency Use by Fall

By Jared S. Hopkins

Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for use on an emergency basis in the fall if it proves to work safely in testing.

Testing of the vaccine, which has already started in Germany, could start in the U.S. as early as next week if health regulators sign off, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview. Results from the study could come as early as next month, Mr. Bourla said.

Pfizer would need to do more testing to make sure the vaccine works safely. If all testing proves successful, Pfizer could start distributing the vaccine on an emergency basis in the fall and receive approval for widespread distribution by year's end, Mr. Bourla said.

"This is a crisis right now, and a solution is desperately needed by all, " Mr. Bourla said.

