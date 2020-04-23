Pfizer : Hosts Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Declares 38-Cent Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend

The board of directors of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today declared a 38-cent second-quarter 2020 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable June 5, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020. The second-quarter 2020 cash dividend will be the 326th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

“2019 was a successful, purpose-driven and transformational year for Pfizer. We reached more than half a billion patients* with our medicines and vaccines, received 10 regulatory approvals for either new drugs or new indications, and progressed many of our key R&D pipeline candidates in clinical studies. We also took a series of actions designed to strengthen each of our businesses and transform Pfizer into a singularly focused, science-driven company,” stated Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, “During this extraordinarily challenging time, everyone at Pfizer has truly lived their commitment to our purpose: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives, which has taken on an even greater importance given the global impact of COVID-19.”

Preliminary results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in a virtual only-format indicate that the company’s 14 director nominees were re-elected to one-year terms and that shareholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Pfizer’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. In addition, shareholders supported the board-sponsored proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers.

In other voting, the shareholder proposals were not approved.

The final results are subject to verification by the independent inspectors of election. The final results will be reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pfizer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the next few days.

* Patient counts are estimates derived from multiple data sources.

