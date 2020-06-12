Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of June 18 Conference Call with Analysts to Review Data Presentations at Scientific Conferences during the Week of June 15th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The purpose of the call is to review the data presented at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions held on June 12-16, 2020 on our oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist (PF-06882961) and at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit held on June 14-19, 2020 on the Alta Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Study (partnered with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.).

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to pre-register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either (833) 713-5203 in the United States and Canada or (830) 213-7598 outside of the United States and Canada. The password is “Pfizer2020”.

Visitors will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast at www.pfizer.com/investors.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, Pfizer’s oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist (PF-06882961) program and Alta Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Study, including their potential benefits, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PFIZER, INC.
10:01aPFIZER : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of June 18 Conference Call..
BU
09:32aPFIZER : FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Supportive Care Biosimilar, NYVEPRIA, pe..
AQ
05:53aEXCLUSIVE : Bottlenecks? Glass vial makers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06/11Pfizer Gets FDA OK For Nyvepria Biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta
DJ
06/11PFIZER : FDA Approves Pfizer's Oncology Supportive Care Biosimilar, NYVEPRIA&tra..
BU
06/10U.S. states accuse 26 drugmakers of generic drug price fixing in sweeping law..
RE
06/10Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates' Pivotal U.S. Testing to Start This Summer -- ..
DJ
06/10OPKO HEALTH : Announces Positive Top-Line Results of Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety..
AQ
06/10PFIZER : Supreme Court Of Canada Leave Applications - May 2020
AQ
06/10PFIZER : Phase 3 Study of Abrocitinib in Adolescents Meets Co-Primary Endpoints
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 506 M - -
Net income 2020 11 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 4,54%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,28 $
Last Close Price 33,30 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-15.01%184 976
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.43%371 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.66%295 411
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.95%195 239
NOVARTIS AG-11.73%190 516
ABBVIE INC.4.20%162 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group