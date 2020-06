Pfizer : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of June 18 Conference Call with Analysts to Review Data Presentations at Scientific Conferences during the Week of June 15th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The purpose of the call is to review the data presented at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions held on June 12-16, 2020 on our oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist (PF-06882961) and at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit held on June 14-19, 2020 on the Alta Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Study (partnered with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.).

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to pre-register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either (833) 713-5203 in the United States and Canada or (830) 213-7598 outside of the United States and Canada. The password is “Pfizer2020”.

Visitors will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast at www.pfizer.com/investors.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, Pfizer’s oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist (PF-06882961) program and Alta Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Study, including their potential benefits, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

