Pfizer : Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of May 15 Conference Call with Analysts to Review Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Data Presentation at ASGCT 2020 Annual Meeting

05/08/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The purpose of the call is to review the DMD data presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2020 Annual Meeting.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to pre-register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either (866) 669-8582 in the United States and Canada or (702) 495-1304 outside of the United States and Canada. The password is “ASGCT 2020”.

Visitors will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast at www.pfizer.com/investors.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, Pfizer’s investigational DMD gene therapy program, PF-06939926, including its potential benefits, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2020
