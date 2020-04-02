Pfizer : Names Former Gates Foundation CEO Desmond-Hellmann to Board

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Thursday said Susan Desmond-Hellmann, the former chief executive of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has joined as a director in a move that will soon bring female representation on the drug maker's board to 33%.

Ms. Desmond-Hellmann served as CEO of the Gates Foundation from 2014 until earlier this year and oversaw the creation of the Gates Medical Research Institute nonprofit biotech organization.

The addition of Ms. Desmond-Hellmann temporarily expands Pfizer's board to 14 directors. However, W. Don Cornwell and James Kilts will leave the board later this year to serve as directors of Viatris, the company being formed by the merger of Pfizer's off-patent drugs business Upjohn with generic drugmaker Mylan N.V.

The departure of Messrs. Cornwell and Kilts, coupled with last month's addition of former Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Susan Hockfield, means women will hold four of the New York company's 12 board seats.

Pfizer said Ms. Desmond-Hellmann, age 62, has joined the board's governance-and-sustainability and science-and-technology committees.

