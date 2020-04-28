Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/28 07:50:44 am
38.825 USD   +1.29%
07:28aPFIZER : Quarterly Sales Fall
DJ
06:59aPFIZER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aPFIZER : Reports first-quarter 2020 results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Quarterly Sales Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:28am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Pfizer Inc. said its sales fell for the first three months of the year as it saw a slower rate of new prescriptions and vaccinations as Covid-19 shelter-in-place measures remain in place.

The New York drugmaker on Tuesday posted $12.03 billion in first-quarter sales, down 8% from the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $11.81 billion.

Sales in the company's patent-protected medicines rose 11% to $10 billion, driven by sales of key brands such as blood-thinner Eliquis and breast-cancer drug Ibrance.

Sales in its Upjohn unit, which includes Lyrica and anti-impotence pill Viagra, fell 37% to $2.02 billion. Pfizer's Upjohn business is combining with Mylan NV, forming a new pharmaceutical company that is to be called Viatris. Due to the pandemic, Mylan and Pfizer pushed the transaction's expected close to the second half of the year.

Pfizer said the rate of new prescriptions for certain products and vaccination has slowed, citing fewer in-person meetings with subscribers and restrictions on patient movements due to shelter-in-place policies that weighed on the company's overall sales and marketing activity. The company expects the slowdown to carry over into the second quarter.

Pfizer said it restarted the recruitment of patients for certain ongoing studies after suspending it to make space for health-care demand related to Covid-19. However, the completion of studies in recruitment stage of those that have yet to begin could be delayed, Pfizer said.

Net income fell to $3.4 billion, or 61 cents a share, from $3.88 billion, or 68 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 80 cents a share, ahead of the 73 cents a share analysts were looking for.

Dozens of companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly & Co. and Gilead Sciences Inc., have been hustling to develop therapies or vaccines against the virus. Pfizer has said it aims to begin testing four vaccine candidates in development with Germany's BioNTech SE by the end of the month.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PFIZER, INC.
07:28aPFIZER : Quarterly Sales Fall
DJ
06:59aPFIZER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aPFIZER : Reports first-quarter 2020 results
BU
06:27aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces GBP3 million global fund to research..
AQ
04/27IPHA - COVID-19 vaccine still 'likely to take a year or 18 months', says IPHA
AQ
04/26BIONTECH : Race for virus vaccine picks up as Germany, UK start trials
AQ
04/24PFIZER INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23BIONTECH : Race for virus vaccine picks up as Germany, UK start trials
AQ
04/23PFIZER : Hosts Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/23PFIZER, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 011 M
EBIT 2020 17 550 M
Net income 2020 11 532 M
Debt 2020 33 639 M
Yield 2020 3,90%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,24x
EV / Sales2021 5,14x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,44  $
Last Close Price 38,33  $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%212 641
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%406 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.31%304 733
MERCK & CO., INC-7.66%212 057
NOVARTIS-4.21%204 428
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.21%151 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group