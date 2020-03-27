Pfizer : Sells $1.25 Billion, 10-Year Sustainability Bond

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Friday said it has become the first biopharmaceutical company to issue a sustainability bond, with the sale of a $1.25 billion 10-year issue.

The New York company said it will use proceeds from the 2.625% notes due April 2030 to help manage its environmental impact and to support increased patient access to its medicines and vaccines, especially among underserved populations.

Pfizer said it will use the funds in programs aimed at energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, recycling and the construction of "green" buildings.

The company said it also will fund work to address the global coronavirus pandemic and the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com