Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : Sells $1.25 Billion, 10-Year Sustainability Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 10:58am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Friday said it has become the first biopharmaceutical company to issue a sustainability bond, with the sale of a $1.25 billion 10-year issue.

The New York company said it will use proceeds from the 2.625% notes due April 2030 to help manage its environmental impact and to support increased patient access to its medicines and vaccines, especially among underserved populations.

Pfizer said it will use the funds in programs aimed at energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, recycling and the construction of "green" buildings.

The company said it also will fund work to address the global coronavirus pandemic and the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PFIZER, INC.
10:58aPFIZER : Sells $1.25 Billion, 10-Year Sustainability Bond
DJ
10:34aMylan, Lupin Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Enbrel Biosimilar
DJ
10:21aPFIZER : Completes $1.25 Billion Sustainability Bond for Social and Environmenta..
BU
08:04aALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY : Unit Collaborates With Pfizer on Breast Cancer Study
DJ
05:45aCoronavirus Upends Testing of New Drugs
DJ
03/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Occidental Petroleum's saving plan, Mylan-Pfizer merger ..
03/26MYLAN N : Pfizer Say Upjohn Deal Closing Delayed to 2nd Half
DJ
03/26PFIZER : Mylan and Pfizer Provide Update Regarding Proposed Combination of Mylan..
PR
03/26CREDIT MARKETS : Blue Chips Find Higher Demand for Their Bonds -- WSJ
DJ
03/25Appetite for Blue-Chip Corporate Bonds Improves Amid Continued Credit-Market ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 446 M
EBIT 2020 17 735 M
Net income 2020 12 477 M
Debt 2020 29 087 M
Yield 2020 4,69%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 43,38  $
Last Close Price 31,75  $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-18.96%176 138
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-18.15%333 683
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.29%261 943
MERCK & CO., INC-19.15%186 492
NOVARTIS-16.30%180 630
NOVO NORDISK A/S-0.69%133 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group